Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Adding new plants to a garden every year is hard on the back, and the pocketbook.

Perennial herbs make great additions to any garden or landscape, serving a dual purpose — beauty in the landscape and culinary uses in the kitchen — while also saving some money and labor. Herbs can be added to existing landscapes and flower beds, offering a unique mix of fragrances, textures, and colors in the garden.

Perennial herbs come back every year following the winter dieback of the previous year's growth. Some are small woody shrubs, others are herbaceous plants. Hardy perennial herbs are easy to grow and will survive winter in our area—Zone 5.

Chives (Allium schoenoprasum) grow in 12-inch grass-like clumps. The purple-pink flowers are both decorative and edible. The leaves can be harvested all summer, but the flavor is best in young growth.

Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) has strongly lemon-scented heart-shaped foliage reaching 1 ½ feet tall. To prevent it from self-seeding in the garden, remove spent flower stalks before the seeds mature.

Oregano (Origanum vulgare) grows 2 feet tall with sprawling branches covered with small, round leaves. The petite pink flowers bloom in the summer.

Sage (Salvia officinalis) has oval, gray-green foliage, and a woody stem. It is a small evergreen shrub that needs good drainage to avoid root rot.

Thyme (Thymus vulgaris) is a low-growing mound, reaching 6 to 12 inches tall. The pink, tubular blooms appear in early summer amongst the dark green, fragrant foliage.

Other perennial herbs are lovage, lavender, salad burnet, French tarragon, winter savory, and mint. Use caution when growing mint; plant it in a container to avoid it taking over the garden!

Some plants are also referred to as ‘tender perennials’ which are not winter hardy in colder climates. This group includes rosemary, lemon verbena, lemongrass, and scented geraniums. To grow them as perennials in Illinois, overwinter them indoors.