Plants are all around us; we are connected to plants through nearly every aspect of our lives. From the fresh vegetables we eat, to the trees that shade our homes and give us cleaner air, the gifts of plants – whether bundled, potted, or growing all around us – provide us with the qualities of a healthy, happy life.

Many of us cherish our connection to plants, and gardening, thanks to a beloved relative, or the special connection they created with a childhood educator. Gardening is good for our health and well-being, but it is also a great way to give back and inspire others in your life or community.

The Illinois Extension Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization with the University of Illinois. It delivers university research findings to all Illinois residents in the form of practical education. The mission of the program is "Helping others learn to grow." This group of passionate, plant-loving individuals has been actively learning, growing, and sharing knowledge in our community for 25 years.

Master Gardeners educate and give back to the community in many ways. Services to the community include speaking at local libraries, community groups, or schools; researching and answering homeowners' gardening questions at the Master Gardener help desk or community event booths; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.

The Master Gardener program is a great opportunity to enrich your gardening knowledge, make a difference in the community, and meet others who share your love of plants and gardening. To become a Master Gardener, you do not need to be a gardening expert; all you need is an interest in gardening, a commitment to share your knowledge with others, and some spare time to support the program goals through volunteer work.

Take your love of gardening to the next level by joining the Master Gardener program this fall. Hybrid Master Gardener Training starts Sept. 12 and runs through Dec. 5. Participants will study online each week and attend a weekly in-person session.

The online training modules include videos, reading materials, weekly quizzes, and a final exam. The weekly in-person session allows trainees to gain hands-on experience and application of weekly content together.

The hybrid training format makes Master Gardener training more accessible to community members in all stages of life. The online learning of weekly course material offers flexibility and promotes self-paced study; the weekly in-person sessions offer opportunities for trainees to connect and grow together as the Master Gardener Class of 2023.

Dig deeper into annuals and perennials, vegetables, trees, fruits, garden insects, soil, botany and so much more with fellow gardeners this fall.