Summer water stress in the garden happens. Scorching temperatures combined with little to no water can be tough on plants. Grow a stunning landscape and conserve water by selecting plants that are drought-tolerant.
Suited for harsh, dry summers, these plants do not require daily watering or care. Despite their rugged quality, gardeners will not have to settle — these tough plants are both beautiful and functional in the landscape.
A lack of water is a major stressor for plants. Although plants experience water stress due to a lack of rainfall or routine watering, they also lose water naturally through the pores in their leaves. During the process known as transpiration, the pores open to let carbon dioxide into the leaves for photosynthesis, but the open pores also allow water vapor to escape (evaporate). Signs a plant is stressed due to lack of water includes curling leaves, chlorosis (yellowing), stunted growth, and leaf scorch or drop.
Drought-tolerant plants are adapted to dry conditions based on their ability to increase water absorption and conservation. With deep, developed root systems, these plants resource water deeper in the soil which is beneficial during dry conditions. Many drought-tolerant plants also have smaller leaves to reduce the leaf surface area, less surface area means less exposure to evaporation (water loss).
Leaves are also protected from evaporation by either, a wax-coating on leaves or tiny hairs on leaves — both trap water and reduce the amount of water lost.
Regardless of growing conditions, selecting the right plant for the right place is the key to success in any garden. Always consider sunlight, soil, and site conditions before choosing plants for your landscape. Drought-tolerant plants thrive in hot, dry conditions.
Some dependable perennial plants that tolerate drought conditions include baptisia, Joe pye weed, Russian sage, sedum, thread leaf coreopsis, showy goldenrod, liatris, little bluestem, purple coneflower and monarda.
Although tough and dependable, these plants require some care and maintenance. Just like any newly placed plant, water well the first year. Watering deeply but less frequently is better than shallow more frequent watering; deep watering encourages the roots to grow deeper. Most plants grow best with at least 1 inch of water per week. After drought-tolerant plants are established, watering will only be necessary to keep plants healthy, if there is a prolonged period of dry weather.
Most drought-tolerant plants prefer well-drained soil — this soil type encourages roots to spread as water drains away. Despite a preference for well-draining soil, some soil moisture is still needed. Maintain soil moisture and cooler soil temperatures with shredded hardwood mulch. To reduce competition for soil water and nutrients, maintain a weed-free environment. Given these conditions, drought-tolerant plants need minimal fertilizer to thrive.
Give your watering can a break and add drought-tolerant plants to your landscape.
🎆 From the Archives: Fourth of July in Central Illinois
State Rep. Dan Brady during Fourth of July Parade in Downs
Tim Phillips of Lincoln walks with American flag
Annual parades with local school bands
Captain Rat greets fans at Normal's Fairview Park
Fireworks Displays
Youngsters perform during "Celebrate America"
Organizers hope to repeat the event every Fourth of July
The McManus family celebrated the Fourth
Sites for Sounds
Fourth full of fun options
Fourth of July marked by OpSail 2000
Fourth of July to be given gay observance
A park celebration for the Fourth of July
Matt Hedeman showed his colors during Fourth of July Parade
Relaxing picnic fare for the Fourth of July
Brittnay Haag, Horticulture Educator, University of Illinois Extension
ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.