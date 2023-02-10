The delicate act of arranging fresh flowers is a joyful art. Each arrangement is carefully and uniquely assembled, bursting with colorful blooms and textured foliage for us to gift a loved one, to show appreciation, or just to brighten someone's day. Local florists are already hastily preparing arrangements for the upcoming Valentine’s Day rush. Aside from Mother’s Day, this is the most popular day for gifting fresh flowers.

If you already have a vase available, local florists or stores have pre-bundled flower bouquets that you can artfully arrange at home and your loved one will truly receive a one-of-a-kind gift.

Start with a clean vase that is tall enough for the height of the flowers and the vase opening is large enough (but not too big!) for the bundle of flowers. Fill the vase with 3 parts cool water to 1 part lemon-lime soft drink. Lemon-lime soft drink provides food (sugar) for the flowers and lowers the pH of the water (citric acid in soda). The addition of bleach (1 tablespoon per gallon of water) is also helpful to kill any bacteria.

The stems of your flower bouquet should receive fresh cuts before arranging your flowers. Always cut stems underwater to prevent any air bubbles from entering the stem. Bubbles in the stem reduce water uptake in the flower. To cut stems, fill a tub or bowl with water and cut off at least 1 inch of the stem, or more to fit in the vase, with sharp pruners. The flowers should be about 1.5 times the height of the vase. Remove foliage on the stems that would sit below the vase waterline. This foliage quickly decays and can cause bacteria to grow.

Not all fresh flowers are created equal in terms of vase life. Some flowers, like carnations or mums, last two weeks in a vase. Delicate flowers, such as gerbera daisies or roses, last less than a week in a vase.

Even though it would be nice to just sit the arrangement on the table and enjoy the beauty, by completing a few simple tasks each day, your blooms will look fresher and last longer. Maximize their vase life with proper care:

• Place fresh floral arrangements in a cool, bright spot, away from direct sun or heat sources.

• Change the water in the vase every two to three days, or when it becomes cloudy. Continue adding the soda or bleach mixture.

• Remove any yellowing leaves and wilting flowers daily as these could potentially spread bacteria to other blooms.

• For maximum longevity, remove flowers from the arrangement when the blooms fade, then move healthy blooms to a smaller arrangement.

If you want to give your loved one something besides a short-lived arrangement this year, consider gifting a flowering houseplant. They are great alternatives to fresh floral arrangements since they can live for several months. With a little care and maintenance, these plants can thrive in your house or office and rebloom multiple times.