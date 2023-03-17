Clovers are making a comeback in lawn seed mixes.

Today, many families want to attract more pollinators to their yards. They are searching for ecologically sound ways to grow grass, including adding white clover back to the turf seed mix. If you are looking for an eco-sustainable alternative to lawns, try adding clover to your lawn. The short-growing, self-fertilizing, low-maintenance, long-living micro-clover species will provide a more biodiverse, durable grass lawn.

White clover, Trifolium repens, was common in lawns before the introduction of broadleaf weed herbicides in the 1950s.

Although broadleaved weeds were typically the target of these chemicals, white clover was often damaged or killed.

All clovers belong to the legume, or pea, family. Legumes are very useful plants for our environment because they pull nitrogen from the air and convert it into nitrogen in the soil that helps feed plants.

Unlike any other plant, legumes create their own fertilizer. Because of these characteristics, there is interest in using micro-clover in lawns, to enhance turfgrass growth and reduce nitrogen fertilizer applications, which helps limit fertilizer runoff into waterways.

Unfortunately, white clover sometimes forms clumps and competes with desirable turfgrass, resulting in a non-uniform lawn appearance. Micro-clover (Trifolium repens var. ‘Pirouette’ and ‘Pipolina’) is a selection of white clover with smaller leaves and a slower, less aggressive growth habit.

When seeded at appropriate rates, it mixes better with most turfgrass species than common white clover.

There are many benefits to adding micro-clover to a lawn. It mixes well with turf grasses and provides a uniform appearance while its flowers are a food source for bees. Micro-clover is competitive with weeds, so less herbicide is necessary. It helps prevent soil compaction which reduces nutrient runoff. Lawn clippings that include micro-clover are a natural organic nitrogen source, which means you can reduce how many times you apply nitrogen.

But micro-clover may not be suitable for every lawn. It does not tolerate high heat and drought and does not do well in shady conditions. Micro-clover may require reseeding for long-term growth in the lawn and its top growth dies back in the winter, which can leave bare spots and lead to erosion.

Its seeds are expensive and not readily available in retail stores. Most broadleaf herbicides labeled for use in lawns will kill micro-clover.

To establish micro-clover in a lawn, plan to plant between early spring to late summer — no tilling is required. Mow the grass low before seeding. Set the mower to the lowest setting to reduce competition with existing grass. Rake and core aerate the soil. Sow micro-clover seeds by hand or use a broadcast spreader to distribute seed more evenly, especially in larger areas. Water the area every day for the first seven to 10 days — the soil needs to stay moist until the micro-clover has sprouted.