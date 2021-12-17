Haag: Amaryllis: the perfect gift for a gardening experience

There are only a few days left to shop for that perfect gift for your dear friend or family member. Giving the experience of growing beautiful amaryllis flowers would make a memorable gift for anyone.

An amaryllis kit will transform into multiple showy, bell-shaped blooms atop a one-foot green stalk and will include everything you need to force these flowering bulbs inside. Forcing bulbs indoors is a simple gardening technique that imitates the natural environmental conditions and tricks the bulb into flowering inside instead of out in the garden.

Amaryllis bulbs are usually sold in a kit that contains the soil, bulb and pot for it to grow. Plant the bulb in the container with the top third of the bulb above the soil line. If you are going to purchase your decorative container to grow the amaryllis bulb, make sure it has drainage holes in the bottom and it is only 1-2” larger in diameter than the bulb. Water the newly planted bulb well (until water flows out the bottom) and then sit it in a warm, sunny area to stimulate growth. Only water the plant when the top 2” of the soil feels dry to the touch. If the flower stalk is weak or spindling looking, it either needs less water or more sunlight. The container may also need to be rotated occasionally so the plant doesn’t become lopsided.

After four to six weeks of growth, get ready for the show-stopping blooms to appear. Once it starts to bloom, move it out of the direct sun to maximize the blooms, which will perform for a few weeks. When the blooms fade away, return the container to a warm, sunny spot and then a series of long, strappy leaves will develop. Once the flower stalk turns yellow, cut it down to the base to prevent the plant from wasting energy with seed formation. This time of growth is a crucial time for bulbs, as it will create and store food for next year's blooms.

In the spring after the chance of frost has passed, plant the bulb outside in your garden or patio container for added foliage interest! While it will not bloom again during the summer, it will thrive as it receives natural rainfall and sunlight for a few months. Bring the bulb back inside before the first frost of fall, and place the planter in a cool, dark place and stop watering it. The bulb needs to go through a resting period of 8 to 12 weeks to rebloom. Once you see it starting to regrow, bring the plant back into the sunlight and start the process all over again!

Some amaryllis bulbs can be pricey, but remember you pay for what you get! Amaryllis flowers can be found in many colors, including red, white, peach, pink and variegated.

Skip the poinsettia and gift an amaryllis bulb kit that will be one that they can enjoy year after year by following a few steps. Or even gift one to yourself this holiday! The gift of gardening is an experience that anyone can appreciate this holiday season.

Haag is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.