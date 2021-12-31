Haag: Air plants a unique and easy-to-grow houseplant

One of the biggest challenges when growing houseplants (or any plant for that matter) is figuring out how often and how much to water them. One plant that has very unique watering needs and growth habit is Tillandsia, or commonly called air plant. Air plants are easy to grow and make great natural additions to your décor. Everyone should have one of these plants in their home or office.

Air plants are named for their process of getting water: through the air. With over 500 species, these are some of the easiest plants to grow in your home or office, given proper sun, water and air circulation. They look like little tufts of grass with a silver or gray appearance and can range in size from one inch to six inches wide.

Air plants are epiphytes, meaning they attach to another object for support, but not in a harmful way. In nature, the sole purpose of their roots is for attachment and they often grow on trees and rocks. The leaves take on the role of absorbing water and nutrients from the environment.

Bright, indirect sunlight is needed to keep air plants healthy. Good air circulation is also essential to allow the plant to dry out between watering and to prevent disease on the foliage.

How do we tell if it needs watering then if it doesn’t grow in soil? They can be misted, rinsed, soaked or a combination of each. Mist plants every other day until run-off occurs. To rinse, place the plant under lukewarm water for a few seconds and then lay it face down on a towel to drain off the excess water. This should be done at least one to two times per week. The plants can also be submerged in lukewarm water for 30 minutes and drained well. Allow plants to dry for several hours before placing them back in a terrarium. If air plants are not receiving enough water, they will curl or roll, dull in color and the tips may brown.

Small flowers, varying in color and shape will occasionally form on air plants. Blooms rising out of the center of the foliage are pink, purple or red. After a mature plant flowers, it will die and new plants (called pups!) will grow at the base of the mother plant. These offsets separate easily from the mother plant so you can share with others. You can also leave pups attached to develop a ball or mound of plants.

Since air plants do not need to grow in soil, they can be grown practically anywhere. They can decorate nearly any space or surface if you get creative. They look beautiful growing among other organic elements (think bark, driftwood, rocks, moss and shells), or even on a bookshelf or windowsill that needs some color. Air plants also make nice additions to open terrariums or dish gardens.

Haag is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.