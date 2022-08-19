Gardner's Corner: Take time to select plants for difficult growing conditions to help long-term success

Difficult growing conditions leave gardeners stumped when selecting plants. These planting areas may include sites with alkaline soils, dry shade, a septic tank, deer pressure and more. Taking the time to choose plants that suit your unique growing situations can be intimidating, but your work at the start of the project will be rewarded with long-term success.

When selecting new plants, always consider the existing site conditions such as soil type, sun exposure, and drainage. Develop a maintenance plan for weeding and watering while establishing plants for the first two years. No one likes having to constantly replant an area.

This list of trees, shrubs, grasses, and forbs for challenging site conditions will reduce time spent stressing over a struggling plant and leave you more time to savor a unique garden of plants perfectly suited to your site conditions.

Alkaline soils

For soils that are alkaline, which is common in northern Illinois, aim for plants that are tolerant of a higher pH level and that will help combat nutrient deficiencies.

Illinois native plant options include ironwood, chokecherry, bur oak, viburnum, yarrow, purple coneflower, and summer phlox. Other options include smokebush, panicle hydrangea, astilbe, clematis, coral bells, hosta, creeping phlox, and salvia.

Compacted soil

In urban areas, construction practices have compacted the soil and exposed clay soil from sub-base layers, but there are plants tolerant of these soils. Native plant options include black chokeberry, red osier dogwood, columbine, New England aster, blue false indigo, purple coneflower, rattlesnake master, wild geranium, blazing star, bergamot, wild quinine, gray headed coneflower, black-eyed Susan, little bluestem, golden alexander and stonecrop.

Septic tanks

Home gardeners should limit their use of water and avoid disturbing soil over septic tanks so choose low-maintenance plants with drought tolerance. Native plant options include butterfly weed, sideoats grama, purple coneflower, prairie smoke, blazing star, wild bergamot, beardtongue, little bluestem and prairie dropseed. Other options include fescue and sedum.

Deer

Deer populations are difficult to deal with and even tolerant plants get eaten from time to time. Protect plants with physical barriers after their initial installation. Deer will not eat many nonnative plants such as ageratum, wax begonia, heliotrope, sweet alyssum, daffodil, geranium, blue salvia, dusty miller, and lamb’s ear. Native options are purple coneflower and nannyberry viburnum.