Residential lawns consume over 2.5 billion gallons of water a year and receive three times more pesticide per acre than an average farm field. Realizing the monetary investment and ecologic impacts of traditional lawncare may help homeowners re-evaluate their lawncare practices. There are simple steps homeowners can take to reduce lawncare maintenance and grow a more environmentally friendly lawn.

Healthy soil is the foundation of natural lawncare. When you return nutrients to the soil, it will lead to better turf establishment. Performing a soil test is a great way to evaluate soil health. A soil lab test is a very small investment that can pay big returns in proper management of soil health. The results of your soil test can be interpreted by University of Illinois Extension staff.

Illinois Extension also offers DIY soil test techniques for homeowners on the soil testing website. Tests include soil infiltration to gauge how well soil drains and a ribbon test to assess soil texture for levels of clay, sand, and silt — their composition helps determine how different plant roots access nutrients, water, and air. Using information from these tests can help you determine which nutrients and other amendments should be added to the soil.

Maintenance like core aeration and recycling grass clippings will also improve your soil. Perform core aeration when lawns are actively growing, typically in May or September. Instead of bagging up grass clippings, allow them to drop in place. Recycled clippings can provide up to 25% of nutrient needs for the lawn and add organic matter and moisture to the soil. In September, top-dress the lawn with compost or other organic matter. In October, mow over fallen leaves to add organic matter to the soil.

While the soil is the foundation, there are other simple practices that will aid in helping the lawn grow well.

Mow high and remove no more than 1/3 of the leaf blade in one cutting. This helps to establish a deep root system and crowd out weeds. Regularly sharpen and clean your lawnmower blade.

Seed at the right time. The best time to overseed is in August, but it can also be done in May. Fill in bare spots with a 50/50 mix of soil and compost and plant perennial grass seed species that you selected based on your site conditions. Overseeding in August helps fill in bare spots and increases turf density. Seed blends or mixtures such as tall fescue for the cool season and buffalo grass for the warm season work well. Encourage the seed to germinate by keeping it evenly moist with light watering.

Limit watering and allow your lawn to go dormant. Use water efficiently and water in the early morning. Water no more than 1 inch per week, including rainfall. A rain gauge will help determine how much water is deposited. In July, reduce watering and allow the lawn to go dormant, where it will turn brown for 4 to 6 weeks. During dormancy, limit traffic and mowing and only water a half inch every four weeks. If you commit to letting the lawn go dormant, do not try to increase watering. It will cause too much stress on the grass.

Accept some weeds. Monitor for weeds, but some weeds are acceptable. Clover in the lawn is beneficial for bees and makes nitrogen available in the soil. If needed, remove weeds by hand or spot-treat problematic weedy areas. Use fewer toxic chemicals and consider natural and biological controls. Be sure to read and follow the pesticide label and note the best time of application.

Monitor for pests such as weeds, diseases, and insects at least twice per month. It is important to catch pests during the initial stages of development for best control. Treat problems and not symptoms. If white grubs were a problem in the past, monitor for those in July and August.

Only fertilize as needed. A soil test will help determine fertilizer needs. Fertilize medium- and high-maintenance lawns in late May and again in early to mid-September. Fertilize minimal maintenance lawns from early to mid-September. Base your fertilizer program on your quality and maintenance preferences.