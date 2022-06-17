Gardener's Corner: Feed community by donating homegrown fruits, veggies

This summer, when your home garden is bursting with an abundance of fresh produce, donate to local food pantries. The fruit and vegetable donations of our backyard gardens help feed our local communities.

Donating garden-fresh produce starts before planting. Ensure the donation of safe, useable produce by communicating with a food pantry while planning your garden. Planting what a local food pantry can accept will help ensure delivery of fresh produce.

Donors can find a list of pantries that will accept produce at ampleharvest.org. The pantry’s listing will show what produce is accepted and pantry distribution times. Contact information for the pantry manager is provided to learn preferred drop-off times.

Grow with GAP

Good Agricultural Practices, or GAP, is a set of guidelines created by the USDA offering guidance to reduce the risk of microbial contamination in fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

When donating produce, be mindful of these major factors that affect food safety: soil preparation, handling during harvest and sorting, and storage preparation.

Soil preparation

Most gardeners do not use manure, but this is the most common garden produce contaminant. Do not use animal manure or manure-based compost at least 120 days before planting in vegetable gardens. Instead, use finished compost, available in bulk from landscaping suppliers or in bags at garden centers.

All food safety concerns are important, but special care should be given to produce eaten raw: salad greens, tomatoes, or melons. Fruits and vegetables consumed raw are common culprits of food-borne illness outbreaks broadcast in the news because they are not cooked before eating.

Crops consumed raw, like tomatoes and peppers, can be protected before harvest by trellising which reduces soil contact and soil-borne diseases. When working with crops, wash your hands before handling, especially on harvest day.

Harvest and sorting

After harvesting crops, inspect for insects and insect damage, mold, yellow or off-color leaves, and rot. Create a sorting station to quickly sort out spoiled produce to avoid contamination of fresh produce.

Storage preparation

Containers used for storage and food donations should be washed with fresh, soapy water and sanitized with a light food-grade sanitizer, then rinsed and left to air dry. Produce put in dirty bins – or wet, clean bins – are subject to bacterial contamination.

Washing produce is necessary for some crops but not all. In fact, washing some vegetables, such as tomatoes and peppers, can increase the risk of food safety issues. Greens should be washed with fresh municipal tap water, or a water source that is regularly tested for bacteria.

For more information on gardening, donating produce, or finding a local food pantry, connect with your local Illinois Extension county office at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Gardener's Corner is a quarterly newsletter from the Illinois Extension team of horticulture experts. Each issue highlights best practices that will make your houseplants, landscape or garden shine in any season. Join the Gardener’s Corner email list for direct access to timely tips!