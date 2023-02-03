NORMAL — Registration for two organic community gardens in Normal will open March 7 for residents and March 9 for nonresidents.

Both must register at the Normal Parks and Recreation Office, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., starting at 8:30 a.m. on their respective dates.

Returning gardeners who wish to renew their plots from last season must do so by 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Renewals and new garden plots are limited to one per family.

Open garden plots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis through the in-person registration. Online registration is not available.

"Gardeners experience a great sense of community and relationship building while participating in this popular program,” Gene Kotlinski, assistant director of parks and recreation, stated in a news release. “While each participant plants, maintains and harvests their own plot, gardeners get to know their neighbors, extend helping hands, share gardening tips and look out for each other. We anticipate another successful season.”

The community gardens are at One Normal Plaza, 1110 Douglas St.; and Ironwood Park, 1900 N. Linden St.

Annual fees for the variety of plot sizes available include:

$15 for a 10-by-10-foot plot

$25 for a 10-by-20-foot plot

$35 for a 20-by-20-foot plot

Gardens will be tilled and prepared before the start of the 2023 gardening season. Participants can start gardening in their assigned plots April 22.

All soil amendments and plant applications must meet organic standard. Synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides are strictly prohibited.

All plots must be cleared by Nov. 3.

Participants must maintain their plots as weed-free as possible. The gardening rules and regulations can be viewed online at www.normalil.gov/798/Community-Gardens.