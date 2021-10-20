 Skip to main content
Miller Park Zoo grows conservation efforts with endangered plant garden

The new DeBrazza's monkey at Miller Park Zoo climbs a tree and finds a snack in his new exhibit.

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is not only protecting endangered animals, but through a special grant, it will also help conserve native plant species. 

The zoo received a $1,000 grant through the nonprofit Illinois Prairie Community Foundation to plant several species that are on the state's endangered or threatened list, such as Missouri orange coneflower, prairie spiderwort, large-flowered beardtongue and yellow wild indigo.

"Pollinator populations are disappearing," Jay Tetzloff, zoo superintendent, told The Pantagraph on Wednesday. "They're greatly decreasing, and by creating these gardens with pollinator-friendly plants, it will increase their opportunity to thrive and increase those numbers."

Outdoor Educatio Theater

Jay Tetzloff, director of Miller Park Zoo and the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, points to the ropes outlining the boundaries of the new outdoor education theater at the zoo during a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 1.

Zoo staff will swap current plants in the pollinator garden, which is between the Tropical Rainforest Building and the alligator exhibit.

Pollinator gardens are meant to preserve a healthy pollinator population, including bees, birds, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, wasps, beetles and small mammals, Tetzloff said. Habitat loss, invasive non-native species, pesticides, climate change, disease and parasites have endangered a number of pollinator species. 

Miller Park Zoo's garden is a protected exhibit for observation and safety purposes. Signage will help educate zoo visitors on the importance of native plant conservation efforts.

"The Miller Park Zoo is proving itself as a leader in this community when it comes to conservation," Tetzloff said in a Wednesday news release. "This project is different than what many people would think the zoo would be involved with, but we have worked on pollinator conservation for a number of years."

100221-blm-loc-2monkeys

Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Tetzloff unveiled the new DeBrazza's monkey exhibit at the Miller Park Zoo on Oct. 1.

Current plants in the zoo's garden will be transplanted to the pollinator garden in White Oak Park. 

As part of the program, the zoo will plant an additional 100 wild lupin flowers, known for their blue and purple petals, in the pollinator garden at Allin and Front streets. While the flower is not endangered, it is the exclusive food source of Karner blue butterfly caterpillars, which are endangered. 

Watch now: McLean County at 55% vaccinated

Tetzloff added that people can create their own pollinator gardens by including native plants in their landscaping. He encouraged people to use Google and local plant experts to help get their garden started.

"We're just doing it on a much bigger scale," he said. "There are lots of experts for people to look into and talk to."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

