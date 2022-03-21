Here's how to rent a garden plot in Bloomington 🌱

BLOOMINGTON — Ready to get in the planting spirit? Registration opens this week to rent garden plots in Bloomington.

The city offers 45 garden plots on the southwest corner of Hershey and Ireland Grove road. Plots are available on a first come, first served basis. There are eight 12-by-30 feet plots for $25 each; and 37 25-by-30 feet plots for $50 each. Plots are plowed before opening.

Registration opens 8 a.m. Wednesday for Bloomington residents. Those living outside the city can register starting 8 a.m. Thursday. Registration is available at www.bloomingtonparks.org, or in-person at The Hub, 115 E. Washington St.

Renters are responsible for soil preparation, but water is available at the site.

For more information on garden plots, visit www.bloomingtonparks.org or call the parks and recreation department at 309-434-2260.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

