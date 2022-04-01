Allsup: Prune properly, your shrubs will thank you

With the anticipation of spring and returning pops of color, you may find your forsythia and lilac a bit lackluster, if improperly managed. The early-blooming and free-flowing forsythia, if managed like a hedge, portrays a strict military appearance, complete with a crew cut and almost flowerless display. Prompted by their massive sprawling nature, many gardeners and homeowners attempt to tame these beasts by midseason, relegating next season’s blooms to the compost pile. With proper pruning, both the timing and the technique, the stunning showcase of these spring bloomers can return next season.

A gardener’s acceptance of the wild nature of forsythia or the mass of lilac is the first step to improved flowering. Often these plants are managed with the mindset of shaping coleus or petunia. With pruners in hand, the gardener mimics pinching back, attempting to shape these shrubs into a perfect mold. Sometimes this shaping is motivated by maintaining the large shrubs in a small space. If the shrub does not have the space to branch out, it should be replaced with a smaller shrub.

For the health of the plant, and to promote impressive floral display, forsythia and lilac branches should be pruned out at the base of the plant. It is best to remove 1/3 of the older branches every few years, within the two weeks following flowering. For overgrown, unpruned shrubs, complete renewal pruning in one season by cutting back all branches within 6 inches of the ground. Regular pruning of lilacs is very important for disease management—a host of diseases can be prevented by increasing airflow with regular pruning and branch removal.

With proper placement and pruning, these showstopping shrubs will provide an extended season of joyous flowers. Display the heralds of spring on your breakfast table, pre- and post-flowering by forcing blooms of forsythia or harvesting lilacs from your cutback.

With buds formed the previous season, a late-winter forsythia has experienced the necessary cold-treatment to erupt into flowers come warmer temperatures. With simple preparation, your warm kitchen will soon host sunny, yellow flowers!

1. Prune individual branches to the base of the plant. Select branches with plump round flowers buds rather than leaf buds.

2. Submerge cut ends in cool water (60° F) and cover with a plastic bag. (Warmer water may cause flowers to distort.)

3. Remove bag when flower buds open in 7-10 days. Change water every 2 – 3 days.

4. Arrange flowers in your favorite vase. Continue to freshen water every couple days.

When preparing for the great cutback of your lilac, prepare pruning tools and equipment for a harvest. Then, follow these simple steps to extend the lilacs blooming season in an arrangement, using your favorite vase.

1. Cut your flowers in the morning when they are full of water.

2. Condition blooms by removing foliage and submerging stems in a bucket of cool water for 1 hour.

3. After conditioning, recut stem ends and split stem ends vertically (1-inch-long split).

4. To ensure the longevity of your flowers, change the water daily and use floral food.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0