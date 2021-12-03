Allsup: Poinsettia trends 2021

Millions of poinsettias are bought each year as decoration and gifts. Sales continue to increase each year as people use the plant to create the festive atmosphere. Poinsettias are the epitome of Christmas time and reflect the holiday decorating trends. While the traditional rich red poinsettia in a six inch pot will garner the most sales, some 2021 poinsettia trends might help inspire your holiday decor.

1. Mixed poinsettia dish gardens make a statement. Presenting multiple gifts in one garden, retailers mix colorful poinsettias with other potted flowers like orchids, amaryllis, cyclamen, tropical houseplants, Norfolk Island pine, dusty miller, evergreens and branches. These plants haven’t grown together in this dish and cannot stay together in the dish indefinitely but make an impact when grouped together.

2. Make your own dish garden masterpiece by using moss to cover the tops of the pots tucked in a decorative farmhouse basket. It is best to leave the plants separate in order to address their individual watering needs and separate them after the holidays. While the poinsettia is in full color you will want to avoid the sun but the other foliage plants will not thrive if they are not returned to sun within three to four weeks.

3. Painted and glittered poinsettias are great way to bring in blues, pinks, purples and sparkle into the holiday decor. Although, there are so many different colors and designs of poinsettias some colors are still elusive. Floral design paint and glittery spray most likely was sprayed on an off-white variety to match your decor. Can’t find these non-traditional applications or the right color, consider visiting a craft store to get floral spray paint and/or glitter or ask for it at your favorite garden center.

4. Red will reign supreme during the holiday season, but yellow poinsettias are coming into the color mix this year bolder than ever. This clear, vibrant color is a beacon in the greenhouse and is reminiscent of fall colors making it viable as decoration for future thanksgiving holidays. Breeders are still on the search for pure white. Over the years the color has gotten purer, but most people still see cream or off-white. Bold red and white splotched Jingle bell poinsettia and peachy-fuchsia ice punch could be the new poinsettia color for you.

5. Mini poinsettias are making their debut as table decorations. If you see these at your local retailers, buy many for a truly unique table display during the holiday.

6. Cats and poinsettia are really not arch enemies of the holiday season. You can be a cat/dog person and decorate for the holidays with these quintessential plants. Although care should be taken to prevent ingestion, poinsettias are only considered mildly toxic, and serious complications are rare.

For after care instruction from a former poinsettia grower, please visit https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/flowers-fruits-and-frass/2020-11-27-keep-poinsettias-vibrant-growers-tips.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

