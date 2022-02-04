Allsup: Jan Bills to help celebrate McLean County Master Gardeners' 20th Annual Home, Lawn and Garden Day

In 2022, we welcome Jan Bills as we celebrate the Mclean County Master Gardeners' 20th Annual Home, Lawn and Garden Day! A gathering of small origins, the single classroom event connecting Master Gardeners to fellow community gardeners has grown into a day-long destination for Central Illinois novices and enthusiasts alike. Although we will be missing our gardentopia destination this year, we are excited to meet virtually Saturday, March 5 for a morning of gardening know-how. Join us for Jan’s tips on loving your garden without succumbing to the adage, “it’s a labor of love”, in the keynote address, Comfort, Ease, and Simplicity in Your Garden.

Jan Bills’ Two Women and a Hoe (twowomenandahoe.com) is a landscape design company with a sense of humor and thrives on the core values of "living and creating spiritual connections with the environment." On March 5, Jan will teach us aspects of design, planting and maintenance that promote deep connections with our outdoor living spaces. Both in her teaching events and books (such as Late Bloomer), Jan helps gardeners achieve easy care gardens that are affordable, eco-friendly and beautiful. “Together we will develop a shift in perspective as we explore how to garden with comfort, ease and simplicity,” Jan’s assuring advice has us eager to learn. Whether you’re looking to laugh with a lady and her hoe, serious about landscaping advice or in dire need of a therapeutic output, Jan Bills is a must-see this garden season.

Saturday, March 5 is coming as quick as the weeds and we couldn’t be happier. Join us online, Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., for Jan and more: Tree care in the landscape, cut flower gardening and vegetable gardening with less work but more fun. Burning questions? Don’t miss the mid-morning Q & A Session with WJBC featured McLean County Master Gardeners. Enjoy these sessions for a $10 registration fee. Registration closes on March 2 at midnight!

For more information about the event, please visit go.illinois.edu/HLGD.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0