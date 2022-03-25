Allsup: Delay garden spring cleanup, encourage native insects

As the winter chill thaws, Central Illinois gardeners erupt with excitement for the big botanical blitz that is spring. We scan the aftermath of winter, spotting the evidence of last year’s gardening efforts in our brown landscapes: dried plant stems, partially mulched leaves and hints of green, in our emerging spring bulbs.

Beware, lovers of wildlife and pollinators, do not clean up your winter-killed landscape too soon. Insects, in various stages of life, use our gardens to overwinter; some winter as adults, while others seek refuge as larvae or eggs. A silvery checkerspot butterfly may be seeking refuge in your garden at this moment. As brown-skinned caterpillars, the species overwinters at the base of its host plants: black-eyed Susan, coneflower and sunflower. And caterpillars that matured by the end of last season are likely seeking refuge too. If you spot a chrysalis, attached to, or near the stem of these host plants, it will need to remain undisturbed to ensure development of the small orange butterflies covered in black lines, patches and spots.

In addition to butterflies, various species of bees, including carpenter bees, overwinter in the pith of stems. In the early spring, as the bees wake up and seek suitable stems for nesting, their presence can be encouraged by gardeners cutting the tips of stems which opens the stem for easier entry. To encourage spring laying, cut stems back to a height of 12-18 inches. Don’t transfer snipped-off foliage to the compost pile, which harbors some nesting bees. Instead, cut it into large chunks, then spread it around the garden. In late spring, dead stems could be cut to the ground but if left in place, new foliage will cover these dead stems and your garden offers year-round habitat to the bees. Spring clean-up that consists of cutting down and removing materials suitable for cavity-nesting, disrupts the 30 percent of native bees that nest above-ground. When cleaning up your garden this season, consider leaving plant stems which are favorites for native bees: asters, goldenrods, thistles, bergamot, black-eyed Susan and coneflowers.

The rest of our native bees are overwintering in the ground and will emerge when spring weather warms. Delay spring mulching which inhibits the emergence of wonderful spring-flower pollinators. The best rule of thumb for spring cleanup: Do not clear or cut back plant material until temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees overnight. These warmer temperatures will stimulate insect activity, including eggs to hatch, larvae to emerge and butterflies or moths, cleverly mimicking plant parts, to erupt from their camouflaged chrysalis.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

