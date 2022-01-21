Allsup: 2022 trends

With a new year comes new gardening trends we can all get excited about. Each year, predictions are made about types of plants, colors or containers and/or how we use them. Experts use last year’s gardening purchases to make these predictions.

Yet, in a world full of constant stress and weary, this gardening columnist can make a prediction without using any data or spending trends. Gardening will continue to grow as a therapeutic practice to ease the mind and soothe the body for people of all ages. Backyard and community gardens are more than cultivating tomatoes and onions for dinner but make you more emotionally resilient. Meaning you will think more positive, become more spiritual, be more confident and have better relationships. All these benefits from engaging in gardening should make this hobby a practice for all. Whether, you have a community garden, a landscape, a plastic pot, an old strawberry bin just grow and it will make you happier.

This winter, watch less news and rather explore seed catalogues, read gardening books, plan your dream garden/landscape, follow nature blogs, buy houseplants and think about trees. In a few short months, one of my favorite flowering trees will sing. Despite, Saucer magnolias' large and spreading branches, the tree goes mostly unnoticed but in spring its beautiful song makes me feel hopeful, closer to nature, more confident and closer to my family. Now with my plea to adopt gardening as a life trend, here are two of my gardening predictions of 2022.

1. Herbs

Home cooking and cottage foods have emphasized the need for fresh herbs. Recipes are using fresh herbs in larger amounts than ever before. Because of this, I grew and bought lots more fresh herbs than ever before. Some gardeners grow herbs for the tiny little flowers that are coveted by pollinators. For instance, oregano is commonly used as a blooming perennial in a butterfly garden and an excellent tool to engage the senses in children. Did I mention they were super easy to grow? Start with planting oregano, chives and sweet marjoram plants in the landscape and seeds of basil, cilantro and parsley in a pot by the door.

2. Native Shrubs

Gardeners and non-gardeners are realizing native shrubs planted in the right place can do wonders for curb appeal, add to creating the backyard oasis and contribute to the wildlife of Illinois. These plants are just as easy to grow as our typical industry standbys like yews, barberry, boxwoods and arborvitae but have a greater influence on the ecosystem we live in. Read my blog "9 Illinois native shrubs for sun and shade." These native gems will provide the beauty you seek.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

