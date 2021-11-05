Frillman: Where to buy turkeys this Thanksgiving

It is hard to believe how quickly 2021 has gone by as we are just about a month or so away from Thanksgiving. As we find ourselves planning for our Thanksgiving meals, how to cook the turkey often comes into conversation. But before you can cook the turkey, you have to purchase it.

Before you go out and buy a grocery store turkey, consider your local family farm operation by buying a pasture-raised and/or heritage-breed turkey for your special meal. If your local producer pastures their turkeys, the birds can range widely to locate their favorite forages, including bugs and grass. According to an article published by the American Livestock Breeds Conservancy, "the only insects free range turkeys will not eat are the ones they cannot catch."

The average cost of a locally grown turkey is around $4 to $6 a pound, which is only about half the cost per pound of a decent steak. A bigger cost this time of year to be sure, but one you can feel good about paying. Our local farmers have faced recent challenges that contributed to the cost of the meat. They navigated processors who charged more, switched to weird or inconvenient hours, or closed operations. They contended with higher feed bills, longer shipping times for everything they needed and more.

Four area farms that offer local, pasture-raised turkeys this year are:

• Timberfeast Farm in Chatsworth, IL (Livingston County) - (815) 228-2311

• Garden Gate Farm in Fairbury, IL (Livingston County) - (815) 848-3917

• Caveny Farm in Monticello, IL (Piatt County) - (217) 621-9366

• Triple S Farms in Stewardson, IL (Shelby County) - (217) 797-5585

These birds will not last long; place orders before they’re gone, ASAP if interested.

If you plan to pass on a pasture-raised turkey this year but are interested in locally grown vegetables and other trappings of the fall season, look no further than the Bloomington-Normal Pre-Thanksgiving Market at the Grossinger Motors Arena, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; get in via the VIP Entrance off Olive Street in Downtown Bloomington (free parking available).

Don’t miss out! Late Fall is a good time to purchase pie pumpkins, honey, popcorn and root vegetables. At the market, you’ll likely find winter squash and sweet potatoes (good for storing and cooking many weeks later), meats, cheeses, crafts and other fall products that local producers have been working hard all year to bring to market. As we give thanks, let’s spend our food dollars locally and thank our farmers before their hard-earned winter rest.

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.