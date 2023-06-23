When it comes to fruits that evoke feelings of summer, strawberries are undoubtedly at the top of the list. These delicious red berries have been a staple in many gardens and kitchens for centuries, and their popularity continues.

Although we find it easy to love eating strawberries, growing them is a bit more complicated. If cultivating strawberries, there is a choice of growing June-bearing, ever-bearing, or day-neutral varieties.

June-bearing strawberries (or spring-bearing strawberries) are the most traditional and widely cultivated variety, in Illinois and the Midwest. As their name suggests, they bear fruit in a concentrated period, typically June to early July. In spring, when daytime temperatures are above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, flowers open; as days grow longer and temperatures rise, these flowers mature into fruit.

A garden of June-bearing strawberries offers a month of bountiful harvest for strawberry lovers or at-home canners. Indulge for a few weeks, then tend to your actively growing plants. After the harvest season, plants form new flower buds and send out runners, also known as stolons, that create new plants for next year, according to Iowa State Extension.

Popular June-bearing cultivars include 'Allstar,' 'Earliglow,’ and ‘Jewel’ among many others.

Ever-bearing strawberries offer a longer fruiting season, broken up into two to three harvests: late spring, midsummer, and early fall. Although individual yields are smaller than June-bearing harvests, their prolonged season provides a consistent supply of strawberries — an attractive feature to growers big and small.

According to the University of Minnesota Extension, these strawberries will flower and fruit continuously throughout the season, as long as temperatures are between 45 and 85 degrees. However, ever-bearing strawberries typically will not produce in hotter temperatures.

Some popular ever-bearing cultivars include 'Quinault,' 'Ozark Beauty,' and 'Ft. Laramie.’

Day neutral strawberries — bred from ever-bearing types — are a recent addition to the strawberry family. These plants will produce fruit all season, regardless of the day length, or temperature. This characteristic extends the harvest window from early summer to first frost. Day neutral strawberries are therefore well-adapted to various climates, making them suitable for a wide range of garden-growing conditions and climates.

Popular day neutral cultivars include 'Tristar,' 'Seascape,' and 'Tribute.'

Grant McCarty, a Local Food Systems & Small Farms Educator for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties, recently won an Illinois Specialty Crops Block Grant to enhance understanding of day-neutral strawberry production best practices for commercial growers in Illinois. Initial results indicate that best day-neutral strawberry yields can be achieved when the crop is grown as an annual — an unusual production strategy for those used to perennial production — but one that is showing promise in the Midwest region.

Day neutral strawberries in McCarty’s research plots are planted in May, with plants beginning fruiting in August and with weekly harvests continuing until Halloween. The plants do require additional labor, such as flower removal in the first six weeks of growth, removal of runners, and weed management. Irrigation and fertility are also recommended, due to the less developed root systems of an annual strawberry plant. At season’s end, the plants are removed.

Advantages of annually grown day-neutral strawberries include a later season crop outside of a sometimes-unpredictable June harvest season, elimination of perennial plant overwintering challenges, and offering a profitable, additional crop for vegetable production rotations.

One thing is for sure: from the classic June bearing strawberries to the ever bearing and day neutral varieties, strawberries offer a delightful range of choices for gardeners, commercial growers, and fruit enthusiasts.