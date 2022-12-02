Frillman: This winter, walk the path of phenology – what you find may surprise you

Notice nature’s calendar this winter using the science of phenology.

Dawn is breaking over a quiet pond. An early December wind sweeps through rustling Big Bluestem, Bottlebrush Grass, and seedhead ghosts of late-season blooms. A muskrat slowly retreats to a half-built lodge as the morning grows brighter.

It is unseasonably cold. All is quiet, until a feint flapping of wings is heard above. It grows louder — and louder. Then, with a cacophony of quacks, six mallard ducks splash down in a dramatic entrance.

Observations in nature that note the behaviors of a certain species at a specific time of year and in relation to the current climate — this is the science of phenology. Phenological observations are “like nature’s calendar — when cherry trees bloom, when a robin builds its nest, or when leaves turn color in fall,” according to the USA National Phenology Network.

With climate change upon us, phenological observations will tell the careful naturalist how any living thing reacts to climate changes over time. Those observations constitute valuable, real-time data. When reported at regular intervals, the data helps professional scientists draw conclusions that shape future approaches to conservation efforts.

When tracking some species, like the eastern monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus), their pattern of behaviors can keep even the keenest observers on their toes. The eastern monarch butterfly can migrate as far as 2,500 miles to reach their overwintering site in the mountain forests of Mexico. In days past, their fall arrival and spring departure times to this area were predictable. Now, however, the monarchs' reactions to factors unknown could be altering this timeline.

A June 2022 article from the Lincoln Courier, Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Press Association reported that the monarchs “left (their wintering grounds) in February of 2021 ... This year, they stayed later until April.”

Mexican conservation staff are seeing the phenological effects of that late departure just in the last few weeks. According to Mexico’s Environment Department, monarchs began to arrive to their mountaintop forest roosting sites on Saturday, Nov. 5. This late arrival had cultural significance. Typically, they arrive by Nov. 1, in time for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a time of celebration in Mexican cultures that dates to Aztec times (and possibly beyond).

According to Baylor University, Mexican folklore regards monarchs as departed souls that visit living family members on Día de los Muertos.

To tie this all together, the study of phenology is important, because it gives scientists valuable field data with which to extrapolate findings that could affect public policy. The world wouldn’t know there was a monarch delay in arrival without phenology observations. And perhaps something can be done with phenology as a tool to get monarchs back to their wintering grounds on time next year.