Frillman: Thank a naturlist or gardener volunteer this week!

This past weekend, I was standing in the shade of Hedge Apple Woods at Ewing Park II in Bloomington, looking at a patch of native wildflowers where only a year before there were patches of garlic mustard and bush honeysuckle — serious invasive species for our area.

In just one year, there was a dramatic increase in the number of wildflowers I was able to spot in these cleared areas. These efforts and more are thanks to the amazing contributions of our University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist and Master Gardener volunteers! Their tremendous efforts sustain local nature preserves, community gardens and Extension’s educational outreach.

In honor of National Volunteer Week (April 18–22), join us in thanking the Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists by visiting one of their volunteer sites. Visit online at go.illinois.edu/lmw to learn more about the programs and project locations.

Germantown Hills school garden

This Woodford County Master Gardener project incorporates eight individual gardens into one space: vegetable, shade, bird, blue and white, butterfly, bulb, and herb themed gardens — wow!

Started by two Master Gardeners in 2006, this project has led to a unique annual ritual: Elementary school kids plant flowers and vegetables before summer break and then return in the fall to a mature garden brimming with a harvest of fruit, veg and flowers. These experiences for children are worth their weight in gold and only possible thanks to the dedication of local Master Gardeners.

Hedgeapple Woods

If you live in Bloomington-Normal, stop by Hedge Apple Woods at Ewing Park II. This park and trail area is home to many species of birds, beautiful spring flowers, and native shrubs.

Jack Muirhead — project leader for Hedge Apple Woods — and many other Master Naturalist volunteers have worked hard to remove invasive species and conduct strategic plantings of native wildflowers for locals to enjoy. Consider a walk this holiday weekend: a little getaway, in the heart of town.

Illinois Art Station

This collaborative project between the Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners is located in Normal. The mission of Illinois Art Station (IAS) is to provide all children, youth, and their families with transformative learning through hands-on experiences in the visual arts.

Master Volunteer efforts include construction and maintenance of habitat for pollinator species, notably Monarch butterflies; establishment of a Monarch Waystation; and supporting education in a living classroom.

Volunteer Folks involved provide ongoing stewardship to improve the natural habitat of the IAS grounds. Join the energy of this budding project, visit Illinois Art Station to showcase your support!

Remember to thank a volunteer when you see one. Happy National Volunteer Week!

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.