Frillman: Support your local farmer's market this spring through fall!

A full return to farmer's market season is nearly upon us. This article is a refresher to local farmer’s markets in McLean County, in case you have fallen out of the loop in recent years. Here you will find market locations, times of each market, and their date ranges! Producers have faced many hurdles in the past few years, and they are relying on our support to stay in business! Folks in other counties are encouraged to get in touch with their town to see what markets are nearby.

We have all felt the pinch of inflation. From filling your car to filling your shopping cart, we all know that prices have increased. But are you aware of the impact on local farms? The cost of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizer, compost, and seeds, have increased — almost doubled, in some cases. A farming friend who sells jams and jellies scoured mason jar supply sources early this year, hoping to find a reasonable price on jars to restock for the season, to no avail; she shelled out enough dough on a pallet of jars to pay the original sticker price of her car! For many producers, the pinch is squeezing them out of the market, or threatening to do so!

As a response to rising prices, folks are increasing their grocery budget. Make those extra dollars count, and ensure a local farmer receives deserved compensation for the valuable crops they spent so much time, effort — and money — to produce! Your support may keep a local farmer in business another year.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Saturdays (weekly; May-Oct.), 7:30 A.M. – NOON

On the Square, Downtown Bloomington, IL

Duncan Manor Market

Wednesdays (weekly; May-Oct.), 4 – 7 P.M.

Historic Duncan Manor House, Towanda, IL

LeRoy Market – Downtown LeRoy, IL

Sundays (bi-monthly; May-Oct.), NOON – 3 P.M.

Kiwanis Park, 101 W. Center St, LeRoy, IL

Downs Village Market

Wednesdays (weekly; June-Sept.), 3:30 – 5:30 P.M.

Southwest edge of Downs, IL (just off I-74)

Lexington Farmer’s Market

Tuesdays (July 6 – Aug. 31), 4 – 6 P.M.

Corner of Main & Cedar, Lexington, IL

Note: This is a working list of markets; there are a few towns that are considering putting on a market and may do so this year... or might not! More may come into existence too. Farmers markets come and go. So, stay tuned and share the word about other markets so we can all remain informed! The power to support small farms, makers, craftspeople and more is in your hands. 😊

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.