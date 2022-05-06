Frillman: Spend more time with mom this weekend & wait a while to plant summer crops

Warning: do not plant your tomatoes, peppers, and other warm season plants on Mother’s Day Weekend! Instead, focus on spending time with your mother, and let your transplants sit inside another week (at least)!

I know what you’re thinking. But Nick, the temperatures are above freezing, and I’ve always planted this early! I usually get a decent crop of tomatoes and peppers, and I want my plants to start producing ASAP. Believe me, with this advice, they will!

The average last frost date for our area of Illinois is about April 27. However, this is the average! Weird things happen, especially during a Midwest spring season. On May 15, there’s actually about a 10% chance of frost, according to Illinois historical weather records.

Even if we skate by from April 27 onward with exactly zero frost dates (32 degrees or less), we may still have a day or two (or several!) in the high 30s to low 40s at night, well into the month of May. For tomato and pepper plants, this can have the disastrous result of completely stunting your transplants for weeks. Stunted plants may appear to not grow at all for their first month in the garden. Even when they begin their growth again, they will never be as vigorous as they were before exposure to temperatures in the 40s.

In my anecdotal experience, working on a vegetable farm and now working with small farmers, tomatoes perform best when they are exposed to springtime temperatures of no less than 50 degrees. Peppers are even more finicky, preferring to never see a day below 55 degrees.

I learned this lesson personally last year. I put some of my tomatoes and peppers in the ground outside on May 15, then more on May 22, then more on May 31.

Incredibly, plants in the last planting group slowly but surely surpassed those in the first and second planting group. This is likely because by May 31, we are only 3 weeks away from the longest day of the year! Later planted transplants benefit from higher nighttime temperatures, and not only warmer days but longer days too. It’s no wonder, when you think about it, that they perform better. It’s the equivalent of waking up without a cup of coffee, or with one!

So, all that said: give it another week before planting your summer plants this year, and better yet, two weeks. Your mother will appreciate the extra time, and your plants will thank you by providing an excellent harvest come July.

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.