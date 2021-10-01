Frillman: Scare off pesky Halloween vampires next year; grow your own garlic!

About a week into fall, it really feels like it outside. If you’ve got as bad an addiction to vegetable gardening as I do, you may be feeling blue because the gardening season is almost over with; Nobody likes garden cleanup, even though it IS important… we like planting things! There is however one more thing to plant this year (for next year’s harvest) and that is garlic!

First things first: of all the seed you buy during the whole year, garlic seed is going to be the most expensive. That’s because they’re not actually seeds, but individual cloves (or whole garlic, depending on vendor), grown from the biggest, tastiest, most disease-resistant stock that that company had; when you pay for your garlic, you’re paying them for their growing labor PLUS keeping it on the shelf for you to buy months later instead of selling it to a store right away. So, ignore that sticker shock and try it this year. It’s fun and easy! Three online vendors I’ve used are Garlic Gods, Hudson Valley Seed Company and Terroir Seeds, but there are garlic bulbs available for cheaper at most of the local garden centers, and you’ll save $10 on shipping.

I don’t know about you, but I use about a head of garlic a week for a family of three. If you like garlic like we do, some self-sufficiency here will pay off.

Once you have your garlic, separate out your garlic heads into individual cloves but DO NOT PEEL; keep as much of the “paper” on as possible. That papery stuff is the clove’s defense against disease, rot, and more during almost eight months of growing time.

You can plant garlic where other vegetables were this year (not onions or garlic!), but you will need to fertilize your soil. Organic fertilizer is best because it will feed your garlic slowly as it establishes roots. Cut your tomatoes and peppers down to the ground, level with the soil and clear away any dropped fruit or other debris. Spread organic fertilizer on your old vegetable beds at the recommended rate. Then add a few bags of compost to a depth of 2” and mix the fertilizer and compost together; your garlic will do better if planted into compost, and plus the compost will prevents some weeds! Spacing between cloves should be 10-12” between rows and 6-8” within rows. You can plant now through late October in Illinois, which will be ready for harvest in July (or so)! Happy garlic gardening :)

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.