Frillman: Relieve holiday stress by supporting local vendors

Imagine owning and operating the business of your dreams, and not being in control of one of the most stressful aspects of a business: cost of production. For many, this situation is not a fantasy, but reality.

According to USDA data from September and accounting for the last several months of projections from this year, farm sector production expenses for farmers both large and small are almost 18% higher on average compared with this time last year.

The elephant in the room of 40-year-high-inflation particularly affects two of the five USDA-recognized types of risk farmers are frequently exposed to:

• Financial risks: the result of rising interest rates, restricted access to credit, employees and debt.

• Price/market risks: uncertainty surrounding input cost and prices farmers will receive for goods.

There are 3 other major categories of farm stress that can pose a risk to their physical, mental, spiritual and financial health. These are:

• Human or personal risks.

• Production risks.

• Institutional risk.

The worst part is producers can’t do a whole lot to mitigate these factors; they might try launching a new product, growing a new crop, paring down on things that don’t bring in as much income, etc., but there are no quick fixes for these risks. Long story short, it’s been a tough financial year for local producers, artisans, growers. To say they have led a stressful 2022 existence would be an understatement.

It’s also a stressful time for Pantagraph readers! Between figuring out who is hosting Thanksgiving, figuring out what dish to bring to the holiday events you’ve been invited to, and then right away having to figure out what to buy who for holiday presents, small wonder why folks want the holidays over with quickly!

With all that going on, you can lean on your local artisan vendors this holiday season to relieve your holiday stress and shorten your to-do list. For many local farmers and artisan producers, whether they can continue operations next year will depend largely on your holiday spending in the coming weeks, believe it or not.

Maybe you are looking for that special farm-produced ingredient or two to make that homecooked dish that you plan to share at Thanksgiving really stand out. Or perhaps you’re seeking the perfect gift for that special someone. Instead of buying online, support Central Illinois businesses, and experience your local economy at work.

Here are some of the things I remember seeing at some Thanksgiving and holiday markets in our three counties last year, to give readers an idea of the amazing diversity of products available through local vendors.

• Cakes, pastries, breads, cookies and other baked items.

• Soaps and candles.

• Teas and spices.

• Assorted root vegetables like beets, carrots, sweet potatoes.

• Assorted winter squash such as butternut, acorn, delicata, hubbard, spaghetti and others.

• Alpaca wool handknit products.

• By the piece cuts of pork, beef, lamb and other meats.

• Wooden, hand-cut and painted figurines and puzzles.

• Aromatic beauty and body products.

• Succulents and other plants to beautify the indoors during winter.