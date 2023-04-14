There are few activities more spring-like than a walk in the woods discovering the emerging flowers (ephemerals). In local preserves, a common spring species is a wild onion known as ramps (Allium tricoccum), which has the distinction of being both an ephemeral and a vegetable.

Ramps, also known as wild leek, spring onion, or ramson, are a native plant species found in woodlands of eastern North America, from Ontario to Alabama and from the Dakotas all the way to Maine. They belong to the lily family, are closely related to onion and garlic, and form long, thick foliage leading down to a garlic-like “neck” and underground bulb. Their leaves, if rolled in the hand, smell strongly like onions.

In Central Illinois, ramps emerge from hardwood forest floors in late March, grow quickly in April, and flower in late April to May. The plant dies back in summer except for the seedheads, which linger until seeds fall to the forest floor in autumn. Ramps grow in areas characterized by rich, moist soils in deciduous (hardwood) forests and are an indicator species of healthy forest ecosystems.

Growing in relatively undisturbed forest ecosystems, ramps are sensitive to environmental changes. Scientists are exploring the use of ramps as a tool for monitoring air and water pollution in forested areas, as the plants can absorb and accumulate pollutants from the environment. This data has the potential to generate valuable research findings that could give us further insight into how to maintain hardwood forest health and battle climate change.

One of the first plants to bloom in spring, ramps play an important ecological role supporting hungry pollinators. According to North Carolina State Extension, ramps provide an early source of nectar and pollen for honeybees, native bees, butterflies, and other insects. This early-season food source is crucial for the survival of many pollinators after weeks, sometimes months, of few foraging opportunities.

In addition, ramps play a key role in nutrient cycling in forest ecosystems. As the plants die back in the summer, their leaves and stems decompose, adding organic matter to the soil. This organic matter provides food and habitat for soil microorganisms, which break down the material and release nutrients back into the forest soils, feeding whole hosts of other forest species throughout the year. The contribution of a single plant decomposing may not be significant, but the organic matter recycled in an entire colony is a testament to their ecological significance.

According to West Virginia Extension, ramps can form large colonies, with patches including hundreds, sometimes thousands, of plants, which spread by wandering roots, seedhead stalks, and bulb divisions. According to Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative, the Potawatomi and Kickapoo Native American tribes referred to the large patches of ramps on Lake Michigan’s southern shores as “Chikako.” The same location is now known as Chicago.

Ramps were highly valued as a food source by native people, who shared their knowledge of incorporating them into soups and stews with early European Settlers. The ramps were part of a typical Native American spring diet and used as preventative medicine.

Ramps can also be used in the production of natural dyes for clothing. According to North Carolina State University research, the bulbs of the ramps contain compounds that can be extracted and used to create a range of colors, from pale yellow to deep orange. Naturally sourced dyes like these are becoming increasingly popular as people have begun thinking more about how to source more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic dyes.

Ramps’ pungent, garlicky flavor makes it a popular ingredient in dishes ranging from soups and salads to pesto and pasta. They can typically be found at a few spring farmers markets in Illinois, but only for a handful of weekends. Ramps are typically higher priced than garlic or onions, but the price is more than a reflection of just the vegetable. Most ramps seen for sale are harvested from long-standing establishments in privately owned natural areas.

Although ramps can be cultivated, the care and time required to grow a healthy colony on private woodlots is an investment for the future. This spring, as consumers, we should be mindful that regional population cannot survive in the long-term if we demand more than the land can supply. With that in mind, fill your market basket with what is needed and nothing more, so that a maximum of their population is preserved.