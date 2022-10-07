Frillman: Purchase more than pumpkins this season and discover the savory side of winter squash

Imagine the last time you were in a beloved family home and a freshly baked pumpkin pie was coming out of the oven. If you take a moment, I bet you can almost smell it.

Many people have this olfactory memory of the most well-known winter squash: the pie pumpkin. Others are also familiar with the smell or taste of pie pumpkin’s common cousins: spaghetti, acorn, and butternut squashes. All belong to the gourd family, Cucurbitaceae, and thanks to amazing genetic potential, it houses hundreds of unique and delicious winter squash varieties.

What is winter squash, anyway? Plainly put, it is a squash variety grown for storing and eating through winter’s leaner months. Winter squash has a hard outer skin that protects it during harvest and storage. As a result, they can be stored in a cool, dry location (like a basement) for several months, when properly cured.

Every year, many local growers allot some planting ground to lesser known, but delicious winter squash. Sometimes this is a gamble. Winter squash requires extensive site preparation because it is a heavy feeder and occupies a large space. On market morning during fall every farm hand has completed an exhaustive ritual of lowering and lifting to harvest a truckload of squash whose sale depends on shoppers that day.

If you’re a squash-lover or a squash-discoverer, head to the market this weekend and purchase one of these delicious varieties for your next meal:

• Blue Hubbard – an amazingly sweet and flavorful pie substitute

• Delicata – sweet honey-like but also savory flavor

• Georgia Candy Roaster – reminiscent of a buttery sweet potato when cooked on its own

• Kabocha, green or red – a Japanese variety of winter squash that turns creamy when steamed

• Red Kuri – related to Kabocha with a chestnut-like, savory flavor when roasted

A new favorite in my family is Japanese squash, ‘Kabocha.’ With a ‘meat’ like sweet potato, it was destined to be great. Steamed for 15 minutes, this squash paired perfectly with leeks and curry seasoning.

Aside from delicious flavor and a hearty meal, a feast of winter squash is incredibly healthy. “Winter squash ranks high on the nutritional list: it’s a good source of fiber and supplies a significant amount of potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C,” says Jenna Smith, University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator.