Frillman: Pumpkin smashing

Although we are already halfway through October, it seems like it’s taken forever to get that first cool fall day. We’ve finally had some of that this week, there are candy sales at every store you visit and pumpkins are appearing on peoples’ doorsteps. Halloween is almost here!

As a reminder, don’t throw away your pumpkin seeds when carving those Jack-O-Lanterns! Pumpkin seeds are a super food; per 100 grams of pumpkin seeds, they have very high levels of fiber, protein and both mono- and polyunsaturated healthy fats. There are many different recipes online for roasted pumpkin seeds, and an hour of your time between prep, cooking and cleanup can yield a once-a-year tasty and nutritious treat that could last the whole holiday season. Save and cook those seeds and thank me later.

Now, let’s talk about those Jack-O-Lanterns. Halloween will pass as soon as it comes, and you’ll be left with a saggy, droopy pumpkin (or several) on your porch. What to do with them? Most folks unfortunately throw them away in their garbage cans, and this creates a big problem. From your garbage can, they’ll go to the landfill and be buried with other garbage. Underground, the decomposition of buried organic waste such as spent pumpkins generates methane, which is a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than CO2! Don’t trash it – smash it; then compost it.

Here’s a fun way to take out that COVID, office or other frustration: take your pumpkin out to the compost pile, backyard garden or to a friend’s garden if you don’t have one and smash it! A baseball bat, second-hand golf club, hockey stick or sledgehammer works well. Trust me, it feels good. Smashed pumpkin happens to be a quality, nutrient-dense, organic soil amendment for the garden! If you have a garden, perhaps invite your neighbors over to smash their pumpkins with yours and tell them to bring a smashing implement. One pumpkin for the garden would be good, but 20 would be better. Afterward, be sure to scoop up your pumpkin bits when done and place them in the compost pile with other garden scraps. If you don’t have a compost pile, you can start one with fall leaves, pumpkin pieces and the last grass clippings of the year! There are excellent internet resources on starting and maintaining a good compost pile too.

Don’t miss out on this anger-outlet opportunity! The kids will love it, your garden will thank you and you can lower your carbon footprint at the same time.

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

