Frillman: Plant leafy greens or other shade-loving vegetables in shady garden spots

It’s late June, your gardens are all planted, but there’s that one spot that you could grow something else in. It just doesn’t get enough sun. So, the predicament with shady spots is: what to do with them?

Have no fear – food will grow here! Plant some leafy greens and lettuces in these spots and feast on many a summer salad.

The more popular things to grow in your summer garden such as tomato, pepper, zucchini and others indeed will not grow well without at least 8, sometimes 10, even 12-plus hours of sun.

On the other hand, spinach, arugula, all types of kale, Swiss chard, and head lettuce will grow well with about 4 hours of full sun, give-or-take. These crops are typically planted in spring and fall in full-sun areas because they do not respond well to the heat of full summer. Therefore, any of these are great choices for shade spots.

As an aside: there are other options besides leafy greens, though these are slightly more difficult to grow. These are: cauliflower, broccoli, kohlrabi, beets, and cabbage. These crops prefer just a tad more sun than the greens previously mentioned, ideally around 5 to 6 hours of direct sun. However, direct seed plantings of these crops take a lot more time than the leafy greens to mature (excluding radishes, which are ready to eat in just 30 or so days). Sometimes you’ll get lucky and garden centers will carry these as transplants.

If this is your first foray into planting anything else but peppers and tomatoes, stick to leafy greens and the ultimate beginner crop – radishes. These are the most forgiving of all vegetables to grow.

Simply pick up some radish, spinach, kale or other seeds at your local garden center, and plant the seeds according to the label instructions! If you have that key 4 to 6 hours of sun in your otherwise shady spot, you’ll be fine.

Dig your little seed furrows using your favorite garden implement for the job, read the spacing requirements of the seeds carefully, sow the seeds by hand, cover with soil, and you’re done planting! All that’s left to do now is stay on top of weeding and watering – the keys to any successful garden enterprise. Make sure your germinating seeds do not dry out – water every other day, keeping soil moist, not flooded.

You should be able to cut your first salad from your leafy greens patch about 4 to 6 weeks after planting. Make sure to read label instructions carefully for when to harvest. Radishes will turn hollow and inedible on you if you harvest them later than about one month.

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.