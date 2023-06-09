Gardening enthusiasts on the lookout for unique garden additions should make space for red and white currant shrubs. Incorporation of perennial fruits in the garden is trendy and smart — they provide both ornamental value and food.

With the addition of white currant (Ribes sativum) and red currant (Ribes rubrum), your garden will become a trendsetting site: re-establishing a historically relevant plant that doubles as a delectable culinary treat.

Origins and cultural significance

Red and white currants have their roots in Europe, where they have been cherished for centuries. Both held cultural importance as an ingredient in a variety of European foods and beverages, despite originating in different regions: central Europe for white currants and the cool regions of western Europe for red currants. Some of the earliest records of currant cultivation date back to monasteries of 350 AD, according to government records of Iceland.

After traveling to the Americas with Europeans, currants became a popular ingredient in American cuisine for almost a century. In fact, advertisements to buy the plants appeared in Harper’s Weekly during the Civil War. With national popularity, what caused the craze for currants to disappear?

Shockingly, currants (and the related gooseberry) were banned in 1912 at the federal level and were even placed on a national eradication list. According to Utah State University Extension, currants can carry white pine blister rust — a disease affecting white pine (Pinus strobus).

The federal ban of currants and their cultivation sought to protect a booming industry of the time — timber mills. In 1966, the federal ban on all Ribes spp was lifted; Illinois did not officially lift the state level ban until 2003. Now, with a century of cultivation lost, University of Illinois Extension’s Research Farm in Urbana is rediscovering cultivation best practices of this forbidden fruit.

Since 2011, the research farm has trialed currants for commercial production and discovered the historical white and red currants are no match for black currants in large-scale production. When tested together, the black currants demonstrated more upright growth habit in the full sun field conditions of commercial production, as well as higher overall yield potential. (An upright growth habit is an excellent trait for commercial harvesting.)

Despite the findings, red and white currants are still great additions to homestead plantings and community gardens, such as the Refuge Food Forest.

Growing conditions for red and white currants

With a decade of trials complete, a field of healthy and fruit-covered specimens indicates currants can thrive in Central Illinois. Currants prefer well-drained soil enriched with organic matter and perform best (maximum berry production) when planted in full sun (6-plus hours of direct sunlight). However, recent research has confirmed that many currant varieties need just four hours of direct sun to produce a respectable berry crop, making them ideal for partially shaded gardens. In fact, red and white currants are planted at The Refuge Food Forest in a part sun location.

With a mature size of 3 to 5 feet tall and wide, currants should be spaced more than 5 feet apart to ensure good air circulation at maturity. With attractive foliage and vibrant berries, this edible shrub is a versatile addition to the yard or garden. Although self-fertile, cross-pollination increases berry yields, so consider planting two or more varieties to boost fruit production.

Bountiful harvest and culinary delights

Red and white currants are an early-ripening berry crop — berries mature in mid-June. Offering a bounty of flavors, white currants are sweeter than red currants. While both work well in sweet dishes, red currants shine in savory dishes. With a more vibrant and tangy flavor, red currants are great for pies, tarts, and cakes — where the flavor can shine through.

The balance of sweet and tart in white currants is a nuanced flavor profile perfect for garnishing fruit salad, yogurt, or ice cream while the translucent appearance of white currants lets them shine in simple jams or jellies.