One recent Saturday morning, I awoke to an amazing aroma coming from my kitchen. It was slightly sweet, yeasty, and tangy, all at once. The smell was like being wrapped in a warm blanket on a cold night. My wife had just baked bread from the dough I had made the day before and it was time to eat —heaven on earth, as far as I could smell.

As I sat eating breakfast, homemade sourdough toast with a local egg, I thought to myself, this bread is the perfect example of supporting our local food system.

In a local foods system, farm businesses produce and/or harvest local foods or food-grade crops and utilize regional supply chains for raw materials. Those crops are purchased by customers for a fair price as close to the producer’s location as possible. Ideally, some of those customers are other local businesses who specialize in turning raw food crops into value-added food products for sale directly to consumers, at farmers markets, to grocery stores and wholesalers.

It is key to remember, the local foods system responds to the consumer. The consumer guides and supports the farmers and food entrepreneurs by voting with their food dollars. If a breakfast shop opened in Bloomington-Normal and sold breakfast sandwiches on fresh baked bread made from local flour, each sale would impact more than just the sandwich shop. If the shop found success, then their loyalty to their bread recipe guarantees the local wheat grower a regular customer. The grower will keep purchasing (and growing) that specific wheat variety from a seed saver.

A renewed interest in locally grown foods and food-grade grains has created an opportunity for farming to grow and diversify. More food-grade grain demand means more farms growing food-grade grains. This, in turn, increases demand for local mill operators to produce specialty flour for businesses who make value-added products – like breakfast sandwiches or fresh-baked bread.

By purchasing local grains (heirloom varieties of wheat, rye, corn, oats and others), consumers become stewards of ancient lineages of grain dating back centuries. For example, the heirloom winter wheat grain in my bread, ‘Turkey Red’, was long stewarded by generations of Europeans, some of whom emigrated to the U.S. and passed it down through the ages.

As farmers try to meet an increasing demand for organic grains in the face of increasing input costs and climate change, they turn to history. Heirloom grains were grown before the technological breakthroughs of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. They were saved all these years for their ability to perform in a wide variety of soils, especially in management systems that emphasize cover cropping and crop rotation.

These grain varieties, grown all across Europe over centuries, are well-adapted to harsh climates and conditions, some quite similar to the Midwest. It may just be the rediscovery of older varieties like Turkey Red wheat that helps us face future farming adversity and continue feed our population.