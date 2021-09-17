Frillman: Nature Trails Day: get out and enjoy nature

It was a sunny, quiet morning in early August. I had just pulled into Parklands Foundation’s Letcher Basin, one of several unique and wonderful natural areas to visit within a 30 minute or-so drive of Bloomington. Within five minutes of walking from my car into the restored prairie that’s there, I saw several whitetail deer, a few hummingbirds and monarch butterflies gathering nectar from many different wildflower species, and more. What stuck with me most though was the sight of heavy dew that hung on the Indian paintbrush and Big Bluestem grasses, silhouetted by the morning sun, and the first feelings of fall, thanks to a slight crispness in the air.

Some of my favorite memories have been scenes set much like the one described above; you too can experience moments like these! Hiking or walking, spending time outdoors, learning the names of wildflowers and species of birds are all activities that have gotten popular again, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is perhaps one of the positives that have come from such trying times. There is scientific consensus that spending time outdoors, especially at the level of 120 minutes per week or more, can lower blood pressure, increase immune system function, increase self-esteem and reduce anxiety, to name just a few. Clearly if you can get outside, these are good reasons to do so.

On the subject of gardening, home gardeners are getting the pollinators-in-crisis message, and some would consider this message “delivered” and now mainstream. The plant sales in spring in the last few years have had many more wildflowers and pollinator-friendly plants for sale than ever before! Go see what all the buzz is about before winter comes, at the Parklands Foundation Letcher Basin; I have visited their restored prairie once a month for the last four months and have seen more wildflowers and rare Illinois plants than I ever thought possible in less than half a year.

One other place you can go enjoy some time outdoors is at the Sugar Grove Nature Center in McLean, IL. They have a restored prairie too, and the asters and goldenrods are blooming! If you go this Saturday the 18th of September, you can attend Nature Trails Day from 10AM-3PM! There will be activities for all ages, including guided nature walks, blacksmithing demonstrations, an educational bat program, hiking stick carving and more. Get out into nature at Nature Trails Day!

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.