Frillman: Nature Trails Day an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors

Growing up on the border of Illinois and Wisconsin I spent my weekends, and sometimes weeknights, in bogs, old-growth forests, and hilly landscapes formed by glacial deposits.

Few kids have the opportunity to develop an interest and purpose from up close interactions with these rich ecosystems. Because of these regular visits, a love of exploration, hiking and gleaning knowledge from the great outdoors resides in my core. When life is stressful, a return to nature is my best medicine.

Although I live a little farther away from the landscapes of my childhood, the oak savannas and prairie landscapes able to be found in our Central Illinois natural areas bring me back to simpler times. In fact, people both young and old get a lot of benefit from being outside in nature in just about any environment. And as luck would have it, there’s a great public event opportunity to enjoy the outdoors this weekend!

This Saturday, Sept. 17, join University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists at Nature Trails Day. This day of outdoor activities, hiking, and nature exploration for all ages will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sugar Grove Nature Center, located southwest of Bloomington-Normal.

With a collective passion for education in the great outdoors, presenters, community partners, and volunteers are excited to share an afternoon with you. Discover the fun in Imagination Grove with make-believe play and nature-based activities from Illinois Extension. If you are passionate about buzzing bees and pollinators, don’t miss a visit with Central Illinois Beekeepers Association, Children’s Discovery Museum, Illinois Art Station and Illinois Prairie Wild Ones.

Visit Nature Trails Day partners that offer additional information to help you continue exploring natural spaces: Greenways, Fugate Woods Nature Preserve, Parklands Foundation, Illinois Conservation Police and Illinois State University Horticulture Center. Or enjoy education from long-standing Sugar Grove Nature partners and demonstrators: Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association and Illinois Woodturner’s Club.

With so many activities available throughout the day, do not miss these scheduled events:

• Kids Fun Run with the Lake Run Club, 10:30 a.m. (Arrive at 10:20 a.m.)

• Wildlife Prairie Park — Backyard Wildlife 101, 10:30 a.m.; Live Animal Presentation, 11:30 a.m.

• Tree ID Walk with U.S. Department of Agriculture, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• U of I Wildlife Medical Clinic, 1:30 p.m.

Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes and protection from bugs and the sun. Pack a picnic and bring a water bottle or purchase lunch and snacks onsite from Healthy in a Hurry. Water stations will be available throughout the property.