Saturdays need time for exploration. In a 24/7 society, even weekends are filled with scheduled activities, leaving little time to discover life’s natural wonders. Find time to unwind at Nature Trails Day, sponsored by University of Illinois Extension serving Livingston, McLean, and Woodford Counties.

Join the Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, at McLean County Parks and Recreation’s Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Area Drive, Hudson, for a free, family-friendly nature event outdoors. Attendees will experience nature through guided hikes, youth activities and family-friendly education.

“Our aim is to encourage families to learn more about the outside world with the hope that they will, in turn, become good stewards of this earth,” says Ann Lamkey, Illinois Extension Master Naturalist volunteer.

The midday event will host many community partners sharing their passions for the outdoors and nature. Visit during the following times for scheduled events:

10:15 a.m. – Geocaching

10:30 a.m. – Guided hikes begin with master naturalists

Noon – Live animal presentations from Wildlife Prairie Park staff

Nature activities, and fun for all ages, will be hosted by Master Naturalists and community partners throughout the day. Pollinator enthusiasts can learn about bees and beekeeping; crafty hands can build a bird feeder or make a tree cookie necklace; and homeowners or landowners can learn about supporting native pollinators. Young children, grownups, and everyone in between, will find a little piece of wonder at a day devoted to nature and outdoor play.

Partner organizations, like Parklands Foundation and Riverwatch, will be on site offering more education and resources about our native species and natural spaces. Additional partner organizations, Heartland Community College and Illinois State University Horticulture Center, will share knowledge and experience on growing a prairie and supporting native plant and animal species. The Twin City Amateur Astronomers will provide education and resources for night and day exploration of the sky.

To prepare for the event, wear comfortable shoes, a sunhat, and light-colored clothing. Bring along sunscreen, water, and bug protection. There will be water stations onsite for refilling water bottles. No food vendors will attend the event; bring a picnic lunch to stay energized for a full day of fun!

Illinois Extension Master Naturalists are volunteers trained in research-based environmental education with the goal of educating about and preserving natural spaces and native species. They serve as stewards at local parks and preserves by removing invasive plants, by maintaining safe hiking trails, and by hosting educational events.

For more information about Nature Trails Day, visit go.illinois.edu/lmwevents or stay up to date on our Facebook page, Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalist Program.