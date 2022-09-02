Frillman: How did pears get their start?

Soft and juicy or hard and crisp — the eclectic flavors of pears do not share one origin. Grown from California to New York, the great variety of pear cultivars in the U.S. allow most regions local access to this fan-favorite tree fruit.

In the early American Landscape, European pear production was dominant. Although today’s household loves pears packed in lunch boxes or baked into desserts, the pears grown in colonial America were rarely eaten fresh. Instead, they served as a drink for settlers (perry) and pear orchards spread with the frontier to secure this drink of utility.

Historians believe Asian pears arrived in the United States around 1820 and took hold at the time of the Gold Rush. This period of the 19th century saw a large influx of Asian immigrants in California who brought along this cherished crop from home.

Originally brought over as an ornamental tree, Asian pear’s two distinct sub-groups — the Nashi pear from Japan and the Li pear from China — were soon cultivated for their good flavor. Nashi, with russet-colored skin and a flattened appearance, has a juicy, sweeter flesh and is better adapted to warmer climates. Li, similar in shape to a European pear, is considered more cold-tolerant. Despite a difference in texture and flavor, Asian pears have become a major player in continental pear tree production.

Asian pear popularity has risen in part because the fruit grows with less disease pressure. Fire blight, a common disease of apples and European pear varieties is less endemic in Asian pear cultivars, including Chojuro, Kikusui, Kosui ,Seuri, Shinko ,Shinsui, Singo, Tsu Li, and Ya Li. This is great news for folks interested in starting an orchard or replacing cultivars damaged or killed by fire blight.

If fruit trees are not an option for your backyard, consider visiting The Refuge Food Forest, a University of Illinois Extension and Town of Normal partnership that offers a community food-producing system in north Normal. Asian pears, apples and chestnuts will all hang ready for picking this month. Join Illinois Extension at the source of your next snack, Sept. 6 and 13.