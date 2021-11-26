 Skip to main content
Frillman: Buy a local Christmas tree, support a local farmer and wake up to one of the best smells of the year

Some people haven’t even had their Thanksgiving meal yet, and they’re already buying their Christmas trees! A little early if you ask me, but to each their own. Did you grow up with a fake plastic tree like some of my friends did? If so, that’s OK, but there is another way.

Every year about this time of year as a kid, my two brothers and I would go out with my parents to the local Christmas tree farm we lived by in North Illinois and do a whole lot of walking around with a handsaw in search of the perfect tree. Bundled up, we would talk as a family about the characteristics we were searching for. It couldn’t be too tall, but should be tall enough; not too full, just full enough; not too wide to block both living room windows; not too skinny either! We’d finally find the perfect tree, sometimes a Douglas fir, Balsam, Frazier fir or others. Then the boys would take turns laying down in the snow or on the cold ground and begin the process of sawing through the stump. It was hard, cold and sometimes wet or muddy. But it meant something, and it was with family.

After we cut it, we’d carry it back, get it bundled up and have some apple cider, hot cocoa or donuts that the tree farm business provided. Sometimes we’d get a wreath too! These are all great options if you’d like to support these businesses but don’t wish to buy a tree; there’s something in it for everyone.

Consider supporting a local farmer this year AND giving your young ones a unique experience that ties them to the soil that grew the tree, agrotourism and the holiday spirit. Yes, there are needles to clean up. Yes, you need to water the tree in its pan, sometimes a lot! Sometimes our cats knock an ornament off the tree. My personal opinion: the smell and feel of the tree is worth all that. Besides daily morning coffee, there’s no better smell all year than a fresh-cut Christmas tree in your living room.

Here are three Christmas tree farms within one hour’s drive of Bloomington-Normal, or closer! The last one even has reindeer.

Phillips Christmas Trees – Heyworth, IL – (217) 853-3793

Talbott’s Christmas Tree Farm – Green Valley, IL – (309) 348-3833

Real Evergreen – LeRoy, IL – (309) 962-8195

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch – Rantoul, IL – (217) 893-3407

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

