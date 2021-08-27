Frillman: Apples and pears ready soon

Hello Pantagraph readers! It’s your friendly neighborhood Local Foods Systems and Small Farms Educator, Nick Frillman. I’ve got good news: it’s almost time to enjoy some local tree fruit!

Though it’s been a hot and dry week and it seems like summer is here to stay, the days are getting shorter, like it or not. The kids are going back to school, and fall is just around the corner! Celebrate fall before its official start on September 22 and come out to the Refuge Food Forest in Normal to collect some quintessential fall fruit: apples and pears.

When I started with Extension in January, the first program I hosted was a workshop on apple and pear pruning. I’ll be hosting that same workshop again in late January or early February 2022, so keep your eyes peeled for that; pruning is an important and necessary part of maintaining a healthy, productive fruit orchard, and that is exactly what we are striving for at the Refuge Food Forest. Upon first inspection of our apple and pear trees, lots of these trees were much too tall (in my view); this would have led to fruit set above the height where most people can reach! Some trees are still fruiting a little high, but with aggressive top-pruning, fruit is more accessible. It sure is nice to see hard (and cold) winter work pay off.

Those last frosts in May were luckily light; they did some fruit thinning for us, which is normally only possible chemically; since we do not manage our trees with any chemicals, it is great when natural thinning occurs. The added benefit of thinning: increased fruit size!

There are over 14 varieties of apples and pears at the Food Forest, and about two or three trees per variety. There are positives as well as drawbacks to this diversity. The only major drawback is that if you have a favorite apple, there are not all that many of that specific fruit. The positives are many! Increased diversity means less susceptibility to disease, a longer harvesting window for the public, a longer apple bloom period in the spring that feeds more pollinators and a plethora of amazing apples (and pears!) to sample.

If you go to the Refuge Food Forest to collect some apples, beware that they may be tart right now. I have sampled some, and they are good, but they could be a little sweeter. I’ve been told by local orchardists that most apples are not ready until after Labor Day, so mark your calendars and leave some apples for others or better yet, visit a local orchard! Fruit should be available through all of September.

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.