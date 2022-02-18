Frillman: Add Agroforestry plants to your garden!

I don’t know about others, but I myself am fighting a case of the winter blues. My happy place is in the garden, looking at my growing plants, not at snow! As you daydream about your spring and summer garden, consider planting some unorthodox plants this year that are fueling a growing agricultural trend in the Midwest – agroforestry.

There are a few different definitions of agroforestry floating around out there, but I like to think of it as: the mixing of annual and especially perennial crop plants in a well-thought-out way. Here’s an illustrated example.

…"The mild humid air filled with spring birdsong. It’s early morning and the asparagus crop is reaching full production. With a quick slice, the accompaniment to my morning eggs is in hand. How can gardening be so easy?”

Another way of thinking about agroforestry is to think about mixing perennial crops – fruit and nut trees, fruit and nut bushes, berry vines, ground covers and more – on the same small piece of land, at multiple different levels of a simulated forest canopy. Basically, you want to produce something at each of those levels, for timber, food or ecosystem services!

Another example: first, a western border of maple trees casting partial shade on a fruit orchard, containing apple, pear and other fruit trees. Between those fruit trees, you might plant shade tolerant plants, such as rhubarb, black currant and in sunniest between-tree spot: asparagus. Underneath it all, a mat of red clover for pollinators and to capture stormwater runoff, or better yet, a woodchip path in which you could grow Garden Giant mushroom!

Even if it’s just a fruit tree, or an elderberry or black currant bush, asparagus or rhubarb, consider it! An agroforestry growing space can feel like a return journey to a child-lake imaginative state.

Here are the classes of plants I encourage folks to plant

Fruit/nut trees – for apples, pears, cherries, chestnuts, hazelnuts, persimmon

Fruit/nut bushes – for black/white/red currants, serviceberries, hazelnuts

Brambles – for blackberries, raspberries (yellow, red and black)

Vines – for grapes

The “big two” that everybody loves: asparagus and rhubarb!

If you’re interested in these concepts, check us out on the Refuge Food Forest Facebook page, or watch University of Illinois Winter Webinar Series’ “Practical Agroforestry” video, recently posted online for public viewing by searching the web.

Warning: these crops DO require more garden work, but take it from me, it’s worth it! Alternatively, come out to the Refuge Food Forest at 701 E Lincoln St, Normal, IL 61761 during this year’s growing season to see what agroforestry looks like in your neighborhood!

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.