Watch now: How 10,000 bulbs light up this Bloomington house

BLOOMINGTON — When Santa flies his sleigh to the Miller home on Christmas, he sure won’t miss the festive flare illuminating from 11 Jodi Lane in Bloomington.

There are 10,000 LED bulbs lighting his way to the house, thanks to the hard work of 15-year-old Max Miller, with help from his father Ben Miller.

Together, they produce what they call “Not Your Normal Christmas Light Show.” Their dedication to hardwiring programmable holiday lights shines down the block in a blending of red, green and blue rays in varying intensities.

The lights are dimmed to 20% of their power, out of respect for their neighbors. Still, the beams are so bright, Ben said, they said they needed to buy blackout curtains for their bedroom windows. Other panes are planked off by cardboard.

Max said his ceiling lights up every few seconds after he goes to bed.

Ben said they started building the display in October, but added they moved from Basswood Lane in Normal to their current house in May. The new property gave them a lot more space to work with, but they had to draft a new design around two trees. Ben laments how they block the view.

“We’ve put on four shows in 26 months,” said Ben, which includes each Christmas since 2019 and a special "Quarantunes" display during the spring 2020 lockdown. The current rendition features 30 to 45 minutes of songs synchronized to the lights. Some visitors stay for them all.

Lots of trips to the store

Pre-programmed tunes range from $25 to $80, or the Millers said they can make one themselves in 40 to 100 hours.

“We can’t make the song until everything’s in the yard,” Ben said. Last year, they sequenced a tune to "O Come All Ye Faithful."

Meanwhile, at 2815 Scarborough St. in Bloomington, Scott McCoy has also programmed an elaborate display at his home. He said he does all of his own sequences, and tries to keep it traditional.

Programming time, he said, depends on the song, how complex it is and the size of the display.

“If you have singing light bulbs and singing Christmas tree props, which have a mouth that opens, you could put 10 hours in just to get those bulbs to sync,” McCoy said.

He said he doesn’t have those kinds of props, and he’s able to synchronize tunes between three and 10 hours each.

McCoy described himself as a "design guy," who enjoys planning out schematics and showing the brains of his operation to curious visitors who return in the daytime.

Without big props, he said, his yard still looks nice when the sun's out.

Max Miller said two years ago, their show was a fifth of the size it is now.

“Our mega-tree was just 5 feet tall,” he said.

Max said some of the larger tree designs (but smaller than the 20-foot tree) can take three or four hours alone.

Getting it all together took a lot of trips to Menards. But not all their supplies come from a store.

The University High School student said he’s designed parts — like the base of light arches — in computer-assisted design software called Onshape. He’s 3D-printed thousands of pieces that connect the lights to the gutters, siding and window frames.

“Our 3D printer has been running nonstop for three months,” Ben said.

'It's do or die'

Ben said the project taught his son a lot about problem-solving, coding, electrical work and more. Rigging lights to the window frames took 50 hours of prototyping connectors through trial and error.

The dad added that before everything lights up, cables are managed and painted.

“Once the ladder comes out, it’s do or die,” he said.

Like other decorators, they work many hours just see other people enjoy their show. Ben said they try to make cookies when they know people will visit.

“This has been a wonderful thing for him and I to do together,” said the father with his son.

They’ve also learned the value of giving back: The show’s website encourages donations to charity. Ben said this year they partnered with Compass Closet, a nonprofit at Compass Church that provides clothes to foster children. The light show referred online visitors to the Forgotten Initiative last year.

Hanging up thousands of LED bulbs does come with its challenges. Ben said they’ve quickly learned how many things are wired to one GFCI outlet.

They’re also thankful for help available from social media networks.

“We’re in a community of tens of thousands of people across the world that use the same software,” Ben said.

McCoy said owning a business in software development, he has experience troubleshooting. He considers himself a helper in the xLights community.

He mentioned there’s also an xLights Zoom room.

“I’m a regular in there,” he said.

Part of the learning experience for his teen, Ben said, is learning how to troubleshoot when things go wrong. Like when the lights unexpectedly strobe.

“Somebody turned on the dryer,” exclaimed Max.

