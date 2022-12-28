Childhood hobby becomes lifelong passion of McLean County model railroaders

MCLEAN — For some McLean County model railroad hobbyists, their passion is tied to memories from early in their childhoods.

Thom Joyce, of Bloomington, got into the hobby when he was 4 years old, playing with a Marx train set under the Christmas tree. He later got into Lionel trains, which are the same size as the Marx trains, and then the slightly smaller AC Gilbert American Flyer trains.

There are more than half a dozen scales of model trains, which reflect different sizes of models scaled down from real life at different ratios, from 1:48 at O scale down to 1:220 at Z scale.

“I played with almost all of them at one time or another,” Joyce said.

Mike Matejka, of Normal, got into the hobby from his father.

“My dad was a transit worker in St. Louis and he operated street cars,” he said.

Matejka’s father would set up a 5 foot by 10 foot model of Lionel trains for Christmas and in 1955, when Matejka was just shy of 3 years old, he got his first set.

“I think what is enjoyable with it is it’s multifaceted,” Matejka said.

Hobbyists use skills in carpentry, mechanics and electrical work to get their setups going, he said. They also build scenery and learn railroad history, sometimes creating designs that replicate operations of specific roads or yards.

Tom Ludlam, owner of McLean Depot Train Shop on Route 66 in McLean, sees that in his business as well. People are interested in the history, electronics, modeling or civil engineering aspects of the hobby.

“There’s so many different things you can get into,” he said. “My preference is operations.”

Ludlam likes to build models that reflect actual railroads and the way they did business. In the depot, he has an HO scale, or 1:87, model of a line that ran near Gato, Colorado, also known as Pagosa Junction. The town pretty much consisted of a train depot and a couple of stores, most of which Ludlam was able to find model kits to replicate. His setup includes both standard HO scale and narrow gauge HO scale.

HO scale makes up around 80% of sales at the Depot Train Store, Ludlam said. Matejka, too, has an HO build as one of his three setups, along with an O scale and an N scale, which at 1:120 is the smallest common scale.

The layouts can vary. Matejka likes to model most of his layouts after the 1950s, an era when steam and diesel locomotives moved along the rails. His N scale layout uses a hollow-core door as its base, which lets him cut out the top panel to add topography.

N scale is Joyce’s main hobby, as part of the N Scale of Bloomington-Normal club. The club’s logo abbreviates to NSBN, playing off of the BNSF Railway logo.

Earlier this month Joyce was showing visitors to Ewing Manor a setup in the children’s playroom as part of Christmas at the Mansions. The layout is meant to reflect the manor, Hazle Buck Ewing and Bloomington-Normal, including a circus and an area to represent Ewing’s ranch in Wisconsin.

NSBN regularly sets up displays at Normal Public Library and the Children’s Discovery Museum. They are also working with Blue Rail Hobbies in Farmer City to set up a permanent display near the hobby store, Joyce said.

In addition to his involvement with the club, Joyce handles a more somber side to the hobby. When a model railroader dies, their family often does not know what to do with their collection. Joyce has started helping those families sell what they do not plan on keeping.

“I have a lot of trains in my basement and I’d like to get them new homes so I can get back to the layout I want to build,” he said.

With Hobbyland on Main in Bloomington having closed several years ago, Blue Rail and Ludlam’s store are the main options for model railroaders in the area, Joyce and Matejka said.

The McLean store is in the town’s former train depot, which Ludlam has restored. It was built in 1853 and closed in 1970 when the station agent retired after more than 60 years with the railroad, he said. He leases the building from the village. Focusing on just trains has helped him keep the business going for more than a decade.

“I know enough about trains to be dangerous (…) it’s best not to get into (business in) stuff you don’t know about,” he said.

There are plenty of chances to meet others in the hobby as well, Ludlam said. He helps host the Cornfield Free-Mo, with “free-mo” being a type of modular set up, which will next happen in May in McLean. The last one brought in people from half a dozen states.

Along with organized clubs and events like the Cornfield Free-Mo, there are lots of informal times when people invite other hobbyists over to see setups and run trains.

“People all over the place are doing different get-togethers,” Ludlam said.