Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield.

It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day.

Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for state historic sites in Springfield, notes that Abraham Lincoln — the most famous person interred in Oak Ridge Cemetery — made his first run for political office after serving in the Army during the Blackhawk War.

Former Illinois Gov. John Tanner, who served in Wilder’s Lightning Brigade during the Civil War, “always said that military service inspired him to do other things in his life … ultimately becoming governor of Illinois,” noted Muroya.

Tanner was among more than a dozen veterans buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery and featured in the Military History Hike led by Muroya.

The last of those tours for this season will take place Wednesday. You can sign up for the free tour a historicspringfield.dnr.illinois.gov.

The tour is “one of a series of different walking, hiking and biking tours we have in the city of Springfield,” said Muroya.

Others include the Friends of Lincoln and Black History hikes at Oak Ridge; 5-mile and 8-mile bike tours in Springfield; and a Women’s History Walk that starts at the Dana-Thomas House.

Justin Blanford, superintendent of historical sites in Springfield, said the tours “were created during the pandemic as a way to meet people outside” and “they’ve been very well received.”

They generally run from mid-May to mid-November, he said.

The veterans’ gravesites visited during the hike include both prominent people and some who were poor and initially buried in unmarked graves. They include one veteran of the Revolutionary War and two recipients of the Medal of Honor.

It’s hard to do their stories justice in the space of this column.

There’s Moses Broadwell, who was only 15 when he joined the Army during the Revolutionary War.

And there’s Bonnie Jewell, a young man from Illinois who died while providing covering fire for his unit to escape to safety from “No Man’s Land” just two weeks before World War I ended.

There’s Lewis Martin, born a slave in 1840, who fought with Union forces in the Civil War. His right arm and left leg were amputated because of injuries he suffered. His photograph is often used to depict the horrors of that war, but he initially was buried in an unmarked grave after dying in poverty in Springfield, said Muroya.

Also buried there is Civil War veteran Leroy Key. While a prisoner in the infamous Andersonville Prison, Key formed a group called “the Regulators” who protected weak or ill prisoners from roving gangs.

“Many of those who survived the horrific conditions at Andersonville credited the Regulators with their survival,” said Muroya.

Bluford Wilson served on the staff of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War. His service inspired his son to go to West Point, Muroya recounted.

While serving in what was known as the Philippine-American War or Philippine Insurrection, Arthur Wilson ordered his men to take cover while he exposed himself to enemy fire to secure their cannon emplacements, earning the Medal of Honor.

The other Medal of Honor recipient buried at Oak Ridge is John Kelly, who repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to come to the aid of fellow soldiers and carry them to safety when his supply wagon train came under a multi-day attack by Apache Indians during the Red River War in Texas.

Ada Johnson was working as a teacher when the Civil War broke out, and she became a nurse for union forces.

“As a nurse, she would have been exposed to many of the same dangers that soldiers were exposed to,” said Muroya.

“Sometimes nurses would go out onto the battlefield during the battle and be exposed to all the bullets, all the shellfire, all the dangers,” he said, in addition to being exposed to illnesses and diseases in the hospitals.

“As a result of that, the mortality rate among Civil War nurses was extremely high,” said Muroya, yet they were not eligible for pensions or burial in national cemeteries.

Johnson helped form the National Army Nurses Association to get nurses the recognition they deserved, Muroya said.

As governor, Tanner assembled an all-Black regiment for service in the Spanish-American War, but “the federal government refused to accept the regiment into service. They insisted that Tanner replace all the Black officers with white officers. Tanner refused. … Ultimately, he did have his way,” said Muroya.

Although not a part of the Military History Tour, memorials to Purple Heart recipients and veterans of World Wars I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are located at the southwest entrance of the cemetery, off J. David Jones Parkway, and are worthy of a stop.