Hike a winter wonderland in Central Illinois — but put safety first

BLOOMINGTON — Even without snow, a hike this time of year can be a walk in a winter wonderland.

With the leaves off the trees and bushes, wildlife and birds are easier to see.

The bare branches of trees give you a mesmerizing view of the intricate patterns of their skeletons.

There are other advantages to winter hikes. The trails are less crowded than at other times of year. You don’t have to worry about pesky mosquitos or wasps.

Whether you walk in town or venture farther afield to state parks and preserves, the key to enjoying a winter walk in the woods or prairies is to wear the right clothing.

“Dress in layers” is the mantra of winter hiking. Warm air gets trapped between, providing additional insulation. You can adjust your clothing by shedding a layer if you start getting too warm and putting it back on if you slow or stop for a snack.

Think of the three W’s when layering.

The first layer should be a wicking layer, one that draws sweat away from your skin. There are many modern high-tech fabrics available that do that, but a lot of people still swear by wool.

The second layer is for warmth. The type and thickness of this layer will depend on how cold it is and your level of activity. Something thick and bulky might be fine for an easy stroll, but you don’t want to overdress if you are going to be exerting a lot of energy running, snowshoeing or skiing.

The third layer is for wind protection. It helps keep in the warm air your body generates and limits the wind from chilling you.

Another winter mantra is “Cotton kills.” That may be overly dramatic, but it makes a point. The techy polyester blends and good old wool will still keep you warm when wet, but cotton loses its insulating value when wet.

Put a hat on your head that covers your ears; gloves or mittens on your hands; and appropriate footwear with a good pair of socks (not cotton). In very cold weather, you may want to add a balaclava or neck warmer that can double as a face mask.

What you bring is nearly as important as what you wear.

A nice waist pack or small backpack will give you a place to stow any hats, gloves or other layers you decide to shed. They also are handy for carrying other items. These include water and snacks. A headlamp is also a good to have along — just in case. It’s easy to forget how early the sun sets.

Those handwarmer packets that you shake up to activate are also useful. There are even ones specially designed to warm your toes.

It’s always good to have a map, especially in a more remote area. If a paper one is unavailable, use your cellphone to take a picture of the map board at the trailhead, if there is one.

Safety is important, especially in the winter when the consequences of an injury can be more serious if it delays your return or, worse, keeps you out overnight.

That’s why it’s a good idea to hike with a friend or at least let someone know where you are going. Trekking poles will help with balance and enable you to look around more instead of staring at your feet. If it’s icy or the trails have packed snow, a pair of traction devices on your shoes, such as YakTraks or microspikes, can improve your footing.

A thermos bottle may be too heavy to carry on your hike, but it’s nice to have a warm beverage waiting for you in your vehicle at the end of your exploration. It goes well with warm memories.