Woodford County announces first monkeypox case

Monkeypox vaccines are shown at the Salt Lake County Health Department July 28 in Salt Lake City. 

 RICK BOWMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

EUREKA — An individual in Woodford County is presumed to have the first case of monkeypox in the Peoria area. 

The Woodford County Health Department announced the first case in Woodford, Peoria and Tazewell counties on Friday. The department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are working on reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the individual. 

There have not been any cases in McLean County. Cases are required to be reported to the local health department, said McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko. 

In its announcement, Woodford County Health Department said it does not see signs of "extensive local spread" of monkeypox in the area. The virus can spread through close physical contact (though it is not a sexually transmitted infection).

People should be aware of new rashes, sores, flu-like symptoms or swelling of the lymph nodes, the release said.

The McLean County Health Department has added a link on its website to the IDPH page with more information about the virus, Manko said. MCHD will also have a table at the Pride Festival in downtown Bloomington this weekend.

So far the LGBT+ community has been disproportionately affected by the virus. Part of MCHD's efforts include combating stigma around the infection, Manko said.

There have been 771 cases of monkeypox in Illinois out of more than 10,700 across the country, the Woodford County release said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

