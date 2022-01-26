Woman in her 60s marks 333rd COVID death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced its 333rd COVID-related death Wednesday, as daily case numbers and weekly test positivity rates began to taper off.

A MCHD statement said a woman in her 60s died following an infection. Her passing was not linked to a long-term care provider.

The health department's Wednesday update said 487 new cases were confirmed since Tuesday. That figure dropped by 101 from the day prior.

Across the last week, county health officials tallied 3,502 new cases confirmed since Wednesday, Jan. 19. Data showed that minors under the age of 11 comprise the largest age group listed in the weekly totals, with 723 children infected.

Closely following are the 715 people in their 20s who tested positive over those same seven days. Another 526 positive cases among people in their 30s marked the third-largest age-group in the data set.

Since the start of the pandemic, 45,526 cases have been recorded by county health officials. Of those 42,473 are out of isolation after having recovered. MCHD said 2,676 cases were isolated at home Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are also seeing a decline in the McLean County. MCHD reported 44 county residents being cared for at a hospital, and medical centers in the county counted 38 patients overall in their COVID wards. Both numbers dropped by five since Tuesday.

Bed vacancy rates for hospitals or their ICU wards in McLean County did not change since Tuesday. In total, 8% of ICU beds are free, and 1% of hospital beds are open.

With 808,300 tests on the books, McLean County's cumulative positivity rate was 5.6% on Wednesday. And, its rolling weekly average was curbed to 11.1%, lowering slightly from Tuesday's 11.5% data point.

A high community transmission warning issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention persists in McLean County, with 2,499.46 new cases per 100,000, as of Monday.

MCHD is hosting several vaccine clinics for people aged 12 and up through Friday, Feb. 4. For more information on those services, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov.

All in all, 257,112 vaccine doses have been spent in the county. The health department said 58.83% of county residents are fully vaccinated — that number dropped by 0.19% since Wednesday, Jan 19, their records show.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.