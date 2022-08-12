Woman in her 50s reported as latest COVID death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced Friday a woman in her 50s has died from COVID-19.
County health officials said in a press release that a total of 388 people have died from the coronavirus, with the most recent death listed as not connected to long-term care providers. MCHD added on Friday that 296 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the previous seven days, bringing the count of all reported cases to 58,338.
People in their 30s comprised the largest age group in that weekly figure, with 58 cases noted. Following were people in their 20s, at 45 cases, and then people in their 40s, at 44 cases.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited in the county release stated that McLean County continues to be listed at the medium community level, where people who are at the highest risk or live with high-risk people should consider wearing masks in public places.
People who are immunocompromised or have high risk for severe disease are advised by county health officials to consult their health care provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions, and set a plan for rapid testing. They can also ask their provider about treatments like oral antiviral, PrEP, and monocolonal antibodies.
MCHD is advising people to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and to get tested, isolate and quarantine when exposed or experiencing symptoms for COVID-19.
CDC data also showed 6.6 new county hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the seven-day period that concluded Tuesday. And as of Wednesday, there were an average of 211.06 new cases of coronavirus reported per 100,000 people. Data tallied on Thursday also showed a seven-day positivity rate of 20.8%.
MCHD's release said 297,670 doses of the vaccine have been given in McLean County, with 63.14% of the population fully vaccinated. Statewide, 65.42% of the county is inoculated.
For McLean County, children ages 5-11 make up the smallest age group fully vaccinated for coronavirus, at 41.21%; adults ages 18-64 follow at 64.88%; and minors between 12-17 are listed as 65.76% vaccinated.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health tallied 26,462 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, state health officials have reported 3,620,877 virus cases and 34,539 deaths.
Referencing CDC data, IDPH said 42 counties in the state are listed at high community level for the virus, including nearby Champaign and Ford counties. Woodford and Macon counties are listed at low community level.
Statewide, 208 cases per 100,000 people are being tracked by IDPH. The state health agency is also reporting 23,114,591 doses of vaccines administered in Illinois.
MCHD continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines for qualifying people. All above the age of 6 months are eligible for the shot.
Adults needing a vaccine should call 309-888-5435, and vaccination appointments for children can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5455.
The county health department is also holding walk-up COVID testing at the McLean County Customer Service Service Center at a parking lot in downtown Bloomington, on East Street between Front and Washington streets.
Testing clinics are set for 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17. People can register for testing online at health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Trump pleads the Fifth, everything you need to know about the Brittney Griner trial, and more of the week's top news
Donald Trump wouldn't answer questions under oath in the long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, and WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession. Get that and more of the week's top news here.
Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the N.Y. civil investigation into his business dealings.
A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.
GenCon, the premiere conventions for board game enthusiasts begins this weekend, with some of the hottest new games being show. Which are peop…
A look at the entertainers, athletes, leaders and other notable people we've lost this year.
Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison. Coverage of closing arguments here.
"This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.
David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who wrote lovingly crafted narratives about subjects from John Adams to the Brooklyn Bridge, has died.
Many Cracker Barrel customers are mad about the option of a meat alternative. Several called it a "woke" addition to the menu.
Travis McMichael, the white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.
He was best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on the 1980s hit show "Magnum, P.I.," starring alongside Tom Selleck.
The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, according to AP sources
The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.
Supporters of the former president gathered outside Mar-a-Lago on Monday after Trump said the FBI searched his Florida home.
The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence, authorities said.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison