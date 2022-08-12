Woman in her 50s reported as latest COVID death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced Friday a woman in her 50s has died from COVID-19.

County health officials said in a press release that a total of 388 people have died from the coronavirus, with the most recent death listed as not connected to long-term care providers. MCHD added on Friday that 296 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the previous seven days, bringing the count of all reported cases to 58,338.

People in their 30s comprised the largest age group in that weekly figure, with 58 cases noted. Following were people in their 20s, at 45 cases, and then people in their 40s, at 44 cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited in the county release stated that McLean County continues to be listed at the medium community level, where people who are at the highest risk or live with high-risk people should consider wearing masks in public places.

People who are immunocompromised or have high risk for severe disease are advised by county health officials to consult their health care provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions, and set a plan for rapid testing. They can also ask their provider about treatments like oral antiviral, PrEP, and monocolonal antibodies.

MCHD is advising people to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and to get tested, isolate and quarantine when exposed or experiencing symptoms for COVID-19.

CDC data also showed 6.6 new county hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the seven-day period that concluded Tuesday. And as of Wednesday, there were an average of 211.06 new cases of coronavirus reported per 100,000 people. Data tallied on Thursday also showed a seven-day positivity rate of 20.8%.

MCHD's release said 297,670 doses of the vaccine have been given in McLean County, with 63.14% of the population fully vaccinated. Statewide, 65.42% of the county is inoculated.

For McLean County, children ages 5-11 make up the smallest age group fully vaccinated for coronavirus, at 41.21%; adults ages 18-64 follow at 64.88%; and minors between 12-17 are listed as 65.76% vaccinated.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health tallied 26,462 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, state health officials have reported 3,620,877 virus cases and 34,539 deaths.

Referencing CDC data, IDPH said 42 counties in the state are listed at high community level for the virus, including nearby Champaign and Ford counties. Woodford and Macon counties are listed at low community level.

Statewide, 208 cases per 100,000 people are being tracked by IDPH. The state health agency is also reporting 23,114,591 doses of vaccines administered in Illinois.

MCHD continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines for qualifying people. All above the age of 6 months are eligible for the shot.

Adults needing a vaccine should call 309-888-5435, and vaccination appointments for children can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5455.

The county health department is also holding walk-up COVID testing at the McLean County Customer Service Service Center at a parking lot in downtown Bloomington, on East Street between Front and Washington streets.