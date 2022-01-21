Woman in her 30s among 3 new COVID deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed Friday the count of fatal COVID-19 cases has risen by three.

A statement released Friday from MCHD announced 464 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus were recorded, marking a total of 43,324 cases. Of those, 2,865 people are under home isolation and 40,073 are released as recovered.

The health department said three women, who were not associated with long-term care, have died after being infected. One was in her 30s, another was in her 70s, and a third was in her 80s.

In total, 329 deaths in McLean County are connected to COVID-19, per the update.

McLean County's hospitals are seeing a slight decrease in COVID patients, with 53 being cared for in the county. However, the number of McLean County residents under hospitalization held steady since Thursday at 57.

Intensive care unit capacity also saw no change since Thursday, as 11% of those beds remain vacant. The number of total open hospital beds increased by 6% since Thursday to 8% listed as unused.

Cumulative positivity rates stayed at 5.5% for tests of McLean County residents, and the seven-day rolling average was 14% as of Wednesday.

There were 389 people tested Friday at the Interstate Center, with no wait time, according to Reditus Laboratories, which operates the site.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to label McLean County as having high community transmission, based on a rate of 2,312.31 per 100,000 as of Wednesday.

MCHD said Friday that 257,977 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 61.7% of the population registered as fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Health said in a press release Friday that 183,722 cases were confirmed in the state over the past week. That timeframe includes 746 deaths counted in the state following a positive test.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 2,773,362 cases of the virus, plus 29,845 deaths. The statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests for the week of Jan. 14-20 is 11.9%, according to IDPH, and the test positivity rate for that period is 15.3%.

IDPH said 6,054 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday night. Of those, 972 were in the ICU and 560 were on ventilators.

By end of Thursday, a total of 20,207,132 vaccines doses were issued in the state. On a weekly bases, 44,420 doses are being injected, said the state health department. It added 74% of people living in Illinois have gotten one dose, 65% are fully vaccinated, and 49% are up to date on their booster shots.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

