West Nile virus found in McLean County bird

The McLean County Health Department announced on Thursday that the bird was found in the 61705 ZIP code. The department distributed doorknob hangers about the virus in the neighborhood where the bird was found.
“Regular mosquito and bird surveillance allows public health officials to track the presence of West Nile Virus in McLean County. When disease-carrying mosquitoes become more active, the risk of human exposure and infection also increases,” MCHD Director of Environmental Health Tom Anderson said in a news release.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that a Cook County person in their 70s was the first confirmed human case and first death of West Nile in the state this year.
West Nile is carried by mosquitos, so health departments encourage people to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. That includes wearing insect repellant and covering skin with clothing. Mosquitos are most active around dawn and dusk, MCHD's release said.
Residents should also remove standing water, where mosquitos breed, and should report uninjured dead birds to the health department. McLean County residents should call 309-888-5482 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
West Nile is most prevalent in the late summer and fall. While most people will not experience symptoms of the virus, it can be a severe and even fatal illness, especially for people 50 and older, as well as young children and immunocompromised people. Symptoms include fever, aches, disorientation and tremors.
