We're tracking COVID testing wait times in Central Illinois

Brendan Denison's unforgettable stories of 2021
Without a doubt, 2021 was a milestone year in my reporting career.
My first byline appeared in The Pantagraph appeared exactly four years after my last story was published in the Danville Commercial News. Writing newspaper articles is something I've dreamed about since journalism school, and I'm thrilled to be back at doing what I love.
In just four short months, I had the opportunity dive head first into stories on public safety, the worsening supply chain crises, and severe weather in Central Illinois. Here's the most distinctive memories I'll be carrying into 2022.
Severe flooding on Aug 12. forced hundreds from their homes in Gibson City. On my fifth day of work for The Pantagraph, I collected first-hand…
The firefighting profession is constantly evolving. As new technology changes the ways we live, work and and interact with each other, firefig…
When members of the UAW began picketing outside John Deere facilities in the Midwest, farmers in Central Illinois became worried the strike wi…
Two Bloomington firefighters trekked out to New York City to support their brothers and sisters just six weeks after the 9/11 attacks. Here ar…
Many peoples lives were simply devastated by Aug. 12 flooding in Gibson City. Not all have the means to rebuild on their own. This fall, I ret…