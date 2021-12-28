We're tracking COVID testing wait times in Central Illinois

 Skip to main content
Brendan Denison's unforgettable stories of 2021

Without a doubt, 2021 was a milestone year in my reporting career.

My first byline appeared in The Pantagraph appeared exactly four years after my last story was published in the Danville Commercial News. Writing newspaper articles is something I've dreamed about since journalism school, and I'm thrilled to be back at doing what I love.

In just four short months, I had the opportunity dive head first into stories on public safety, the worsening supply chain crises, and severe weather in Central Illinois. Here's the most distinctive memories I'll be carrying into 2022.

