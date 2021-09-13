Watch now: Vaccination clinics return to Grossinger

BLOOMINGTON — Vaccination clinics are back at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington — at least temporarily.

The McLean County Health Department on Monday said it plans to hold one clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Thursday for the rest of the month.

Clinics will be in a concourse area on the south side of the building, the same location MCHD moved to after mass vaccination operations were scaled back in mid-June and finally closed in late July.

While all three vaccine types will be available and walk-ins are welcome, preregistration is recommended for those who would like to ensure a specific vaccination is available for them ahead of time.

First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered, as well as third doses of either for "those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and meet the strict CDC clinical criteria to receive an additional dose," MCHD said.

More than 182,737 doses have been administered in the county to-date, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With 91,463 people in the county having received either the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, nearly 53% (52.9) of the overall population is considered fully vaccinated.

MCHD also on Monday reported a total of 119 newly-confirmed cases over the weekend. There have now been 21,161 cases since last year. Of those, MCHD said 20,443 are considered as having "recovered."

Around 50 people were released from isolation since Friday. MCHD said the number of people isolating at home due to exposure to COVID is now at 443, down from 490.

The percentage of tests that returned positive for the virus in the past week also dropped over the weekend. As of Sunday, the rolling, seven-day test positivity rate is 3%, down from nearly 4% on Friday.

More than 458,800 tests have been resulted since last year, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%.

Six McLean County residents were released from hospitals either in or outside of the county, MCHD said. There are now 24 county residents hospitalized as COVID patients, down from 30 on Friday.

Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers reported a total of 31 COVID patients in their care as of Monday, a two-patient drop over the weekend.

Data from an internal dashboard maintained by Carle Health indicated 10 of those patients are at its hospital in Normal. Of those 10, three are reported as being in the intensive care unit.

Bed capacity remained tight at the start of the week: MCHD said between both hospitals, 92% of ICU beds were reported as in-use, along with 95% of all, total beds in the county.

No additional deaths were reported.

